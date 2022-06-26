Quina de São João Result 2022; check out winners of the R$ 200 million

The special draw of the Quina de Sao Joao. As happens every year, Caixa promotes the special contest on the date and this year it will pay BRL 200 million to the corrector(s) of the 5 tens.

The contest is number 5881 on Quina and had numbers drawn at 8 pm, at the traditional São João de Campina Grande party, in Paraíba, with live broadcast on Caixa Econômica Federal’s YouTube channel.

The difference between this contest and the others held in the year is that it does not accumulate. The main prize is paid to those who hit the five numbers and if it doesn’t come out right, it is then distributed to whoever made four hits.

The numbers drawn at Quina de São João were: 35 – 36 – 49 – 75 – 80

In 2019, for example, no one hit the 5 dozens of the special contest and the prize was distributed among those who matched 4 numbers. There were 1,577 bets that won BRL 97,451.78 each.



Quina de São João draw – Contest 5881

On the Quina card, the player can choose from 5 to 15 numbers among the 80 tens. The minimum bet price, with 5 numbers, is R$ 2 and the more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price.

What is the chance of winning at Quina de São João?

Who plays with a single bet of 5 numbers have 1 chance in 24 million to hit Quina. However, with an 8-number bet, which costs R$ 112, the odds are higher, 1 in 429 thousand.

Check below the table with all the odds and also the values ​​of the bets with more or less numbers: