Quina de So Joo: 11 bets share R$ 195.9 million prize – Nacional

Caixa announced in the early hours of this Sunday (26/6) the apportionment of Quina de So Joo. The draw for contest 5881 was held this Saturday night (25), at Parque do Povo, in Campina Grande, Paraba.

The prize of BRL 195,945,492.96 will be divided into 11 bets that marked the numbers 35 – 36 – 49 – 75 – 80. Each winner will be entitled to BRL 17,813,226.42

The winners are from So Gonalo dos Campos (BA), Granja (CE), Brasília (DF), Cuiab (MT), Ponta Grossa (PR), Duque de Caxias (RJ), Aparecida (SP), Brodowski (SP), Osasco (SP) and Ribeiro Preto (SP).

In Brodowski, in the interior of So Paulo, two winning bets of five numbers were registered in Lotrica Sorte Grande. In Cuiab, capital of Mato Grosso, the lucky ones made an eight-quota cake with 15 dozen at Mega Lotrica.

According to Caixa, 2,026 bets guaranteed values ​​from R$ 7,045.11 in the range of 4 hits (court). The suit (3) paid BRL 87.18 to 155,913 players, and the Duke (2) BRL 3.34 to more than 4 million.

next contest

In the next contest, on Monday (27), Quina will give away R$ 700 thousand. To participate, simply select five numbers from 01 to 80 at a price of R$ 2. The player has the option of writing down up to 15 dozens, with the ticket value exceeding R$ 6 thousand.

5 numbers – BRL 2.00

6 numbers – BRL 12.00

7 numbers – BRL 42.00

8 numbers – BRL 112.00

9 numbers – BRL 252.00

10 numbers – BRL 504.00

11 numbers – BRL 924.00

12 numbers – BRL 1,584.00

13 numbers – BRL 2,574.00

14 numbers – BRL 4,004.00

15 numbers – BRL 6,006.00

Probability

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, the probability of a bet with five numbers taking the main prize in Quina is 1 in 24 million. The ratio increases as more tens are marked.

5 numbers – 1 in 24,040,016

6 numbers – 1 in 4,006,669

7 numbers – 1 in 1,144,763

8 numbers – 1 in 429,286

9 numbers – 1 in 190,794

10 numbers – 1 in 95,396

11 numbers – 1 in 52,035

12 numbers – 1 in 30,354

13 numbers – 1 in 18,679

14 numbers – 1 in 12,008

15 numbers – 1 in 8005