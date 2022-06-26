Quina de So Joo: 11 bets share R$ 195.9 million prize – Nacional

Caixa announced in the early hours of this Sunday (26/6) the apportionment of Quina de So Joo. The draw for contest 5881 was held this Saturday night (25), at Parque do Povo, in Campina Grande, Paraba.
The prize of BRL 195,945,492.96 will be divided into 11 bets that marked the numbers 35 – 36 – 49 – 75 – 80. Each winner will be entitled to BRL 17,813,226.42
The winners are from So Gonalo dos Campos (BA), Granja (CE), Brasília (DF), Cuiab (MT), Ponta Grossa (PR), Duque de Caxias (RJ), Aparecida (SP), Brodowski (SP), Osasco (SP) and Ribeiro Preto (SP).
In Brodowski, in the interior of So Paulo, two winning bets of five numbers were registered in Lotrica Sorte Grande. In Cuiab, capital of Mato Grosso, the lucky ones made an eight-quota cake with 15 dozen at Mega Lotrica.
According to Caixa, 2,026 bets guaranteed values from R$ 7,045.11 in the range of 4 hits (court). The suit (3) paid BRL 87.18 to 155,913 players, and the Duke (2) BRL 3.34 to more than 4 million.
next contest
In the next contest, on Monday (27), Quina will give away R$ 700 thousand. To participate, simply select five numbers from 01 to 80 at a price of R$ 2. The player has the option of writing down up to 15 dozens, with the ticket value exceeding R$ 6 thousand.
- 5 numbers – BRL 2.00
- 6 numbers – BRL 12.00
- 7 numbers – BRL 42.00
- 8 numbers – BRL 112.00
- 9 numbers – BRL 252.00
- 10 numbers – BRL 504.00
- 11 numbers – BRL 924.00
- 12 numbers – BRL 1,584.00
- 13 numbers – BRL 2,574.00
- 14 numbers – BRL 4,004.00
- 15 numbers – BRL 6,006.00
WILL YOU BET? CLICK AND VISIT THE CAIXA LOTTERIES WEBSITE
Probability
According to Caixa Econmica Federal, the probability of a bet with five numbers taking the main prize in Quina is 1 in 24 million. The ratio increases as more tens are marked.
- 5 numbers – 1 in 24,040,016
- 6 numbers – 1 in 4,006,669
- 7 numbers – 1 in 1,144,763
- 8 numbers – 1 in 429,286
- 9 numbers – 1 in 190,794
- 10 numbers – 1 in 95,396
- 11 numbers – 1 in 52,035
- 12 numbers – 1 in 30,354
- 13 numbers – 1 in 18,679
- 14 numbers – 1 in 12,008
- 15 numbers – 1 in 8005
Prize redemption
Quina prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.
If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.
If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.