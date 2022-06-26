Quina de So Joo and Mega-Sena 2494: check the numbers drawn – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Saturday (25/6) the Quina de So Joo 5881 with a prize of R$ 200 million to the player who alone hits the five tens, and the Mega Seine 2494 , with a premium of R$ 80 million. The contests of the lotofcil , timemania , +Million , Double Seine and Lucky day .

The event at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo (SP), was broadcast on the financial institution’s YouTube channel. Oupdates the results of all lotteries.

Check out the 5 tens: 35 – 36 – 49 – 75 – 80

Mega-Sena 2494 – R$ 80 million

Check out the 6 tens: 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54

Lotofcil 2556 – BRL 1.5 million

Check out the 15 tens: 01 – 02 – 05 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

Timemania 1800 – BRL 39 million

Check out the 7 tens: 02 – 10 – 29 – 35 – 46 – 48 – 59

Team do Corao: Bragantino (SP)

Millionaire 5 – BRL 10 million

Check the tens: 06 – 16 – 21 – 24 – 26 – 45

See the shamrocks: 02 and 05

Dupla-Sena 2383 – BRL 8.2 million

1st draw: 11 – 12 – 14 – 21 – 23 – 39

2nd draw: 02 – 10 – 20 – 29 – 41 – 46

Lucky Day 621 – BRL 500 thousand

Check out the 7 tens: 02 – 08 – 12 – 15 – 16- 19 – 23

Lucky month: September