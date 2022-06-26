Quina de So Joo and Mega-Sena: millionaire night today (25/6) and generates dreams – Gerais

(photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The old dream of becoming a millionaire stirs the lottery houses of Belo Horizonte. that, this Saturday (25/6), Caixa carries out two draws for l of tempters. The main one is the special Quina on Saint John’s Day, with an estimated prize pool of R$ 200 million.

Detail, this contest does not accumulate. Another opportunity to get rich overnight is the Mega-Sena, which today “pays” R$ 80 million if there is a single hitter of the six dozen.

Retired Mrio Lima Neto, 69, did not miss this opportunity. “You have to do the ‘fezinha’. We play little to not spend a lot. Retired people can’t spend much”, explained the gambler who “invested” R$ 13 reais in the Quina and Mega-Sena games.

Mr. Mrio spent R$ 13 reais betting on Quina de So Joo and Mega-Sena (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

And if you win that jackpot, Mr. Mario already has good plans to spend it. “I just talked about this with my people. I will separate some for myself, some for the family and distribute to friends and acquaintances. You have to help everyone. No one is going to take this further. I don’t have time to spend it all.”

Quina de So Joo

Players have until 7:00 pm this Saturday (25/6) to play games through Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website or app) by logging in with CPF and six-digit password. Lottery houses must close their working hours in the early afternoon.

The draw for Quina’s 5881 contest will be today (25/6), at 8 pm, during the traditional party of So Joo de Campina Grande, in Paraba. The draw does not accumulate. If there is no match in the range of five tens, the amount will be paid (or divided) to whoever hits four tens, and so on.

A simple Quina de So Joo card, with five numbers, costs R$ 2. To increase the chances of winning, the player has the option of writing up to 15 numbers on the steering wheel, with the ticket price exceeding R$ 6 thousand.

Mega Sena

The time limit for betting via Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website or app) is at 7 pm, upon login with CPF and six-digit password. Lottery houses must close late. The draw for contest 2494 will be today (25/6) at 20 pm.

The Mega-Sena single bet, with six numbers, is BRL 4.50. To increase the chances of winning, the player has the option to write down up to 15 tens from 01 to 60, making the ticket price above R$ 22 thousand.