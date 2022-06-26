“R$ 21.7 million”; understand the values ​​that Palmeiras will receive for the sale of Dudu’s share

palm trees

Understand why Alviverde will receive a millionaire value for the attacker

" BRL 21.7 million"; understand the values ​​that Palmeiras will receive for the sale of Dudu's share
“R$ 21.7 million”; understand the values ​​that Palmeiras will receive for the sale of Dudu’s share
Despite having left Palmeiras, the sale of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal should yield a hefty sum to the Alviverde coffers. Currently, the player is from Manchester City, but he received a proposal of 58 million euros, about R$310 million at the current price and Palmeiras has a portion to receive, about R$21 million.

Gabriel Jesus was officially sold by Palmeiras to City in 2016 for €32.75 million, around R$121.1 million at the time. When the agreement was made, Verdão guaranteed 5% of a future negotiation, so it should receive this hefty sum.

In addition to the fixed percentage of Jesus’ economic rights, Palmeiras is entitled to a fixed percentage of the striker’s economic rights, in addition, they must receive 2% of the negotiation due to the FIFA solidarity mechanism.

Altogether, according to the GE, according to preliminary numbers of the negotiation, Palmeiras can profit about R$ 21.7 million. These amounts will be divided into R$ 15.5 million related to the 5% fixed for a future sale and another R$ 6.2 million for the 2% of FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

