R$ 21 million/year enters the scene and Beckham tries to ‘hook’ Flamengo’s target: “Open conversations”

The ball market is getting hotter and now Flamengo has seen a strong competitor enter the ‘fight’ for one of its targets

The ball market gets more and more hectic as the days go by. That’s because the official period in which the transfer window opens is about to start, on July 18th. With that, the name of Flamengo begins to be constantly linked to several rumors in the world of football.

But it’s also not for less. Rubro-Negro Carioca is constantly one of the most active teams in the market. Proof of this is the arrival of striker Everton Cebolinha, who came from Benfica with the potential to be one of the best in Brazilian football. But this week, Flamengo was informed of something that could ‘disrupt’ their plans.

It’s no secret that Mais Querido has a strong interest in hiring the multi-champion midfielder Vidal, especially with the departure of Andreas Pereira. But according to the newspaper Marca, Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, is in talks with the Chilean and prepares a ‘ballot’ to close with the player.

“Vidal, 35, was in Florida to participate in the ‘Beautiful Game’, organized by Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho. Beckham used (the occasion) to open up conversations”, reports Marca. The vehicle also exposes that Beckham offered 4 million dollars, about R$ 21 million per season of salary, almost R$ 2 million per month.

The player’s agent recently gave an interview revealing that the decision is exclusively up to Flamengo to close the deal, but that was before Inter Miami’s interest. Rubro-Negro does not have the budget to match the values ​​offered if it decides to really close with Vidal