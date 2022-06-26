“R$ 8.3 million”; midfielder appointed by Paulo Sousa to Flamengo receives proposal from Corinthians

The steering wheel was indicated by the coach at the time he was in the Rio de Janeiro team and now he is in Timão’s sights

In order to further strengthen its team for the season, Corinthians’ board is moving around the market in search of reinforcements and already has a player on the ‘trigger’. This is Erick Pulgar, 28, a midfielder who belongs to Fiorentina. According to the website GOAL, Timão has already formalized a proposal for the attacker.

The informal portal that through an intermediary a proposal was made to Fiorentina, the value of the proposal is about 1.5 million euros, about R$ 8.3 million at the current price, however, the intention of the Italian team is trade the player for 4 million euros.

Erik has a contract with Fiorentina until June 2023 and last European season he was on loan at Galatasaray. In fact, this is not the first time he has been targeted by a Brazilian club. Earlier this year, he was probed by Flamengo.

Former Flamengo coach Paulo Sousa indicated to the Rubro-Negra board the hiring of the midfielder, however, he was already going to Galatasaray and the deal with Flamengo ended up not working out. In addition to being a midfielder, the player also acts as a defender.