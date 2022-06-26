R$1,000 diesel voucher will be paid to 900,000 self-employed truck drivers

It is not today that it is possible to find different types of aid being made available by the government. Each one has a different purpose, however all are of great relevance to Brazilian families. One of the most talked about recently has been diesel aid.

Despite being talked about a lot, there are some people who don’t even know about the existence or how this help is given in practice. If you are one of them, don’t worry, as we have separated some of the most relevant that are related to the topic. Check out.

What is diesel aid?

The diesel aid, in fact, is an aid of R$ 400 that benefits more than 900 thousand truck drivers. In case you don’t know it, it’s because it was recently released and it hasn’t even been a year since it went into effect.

What is the purpose of the aid?

Regarding the objective, we can say that diesel aid is intended to help with fuel-related expenses, as it is increasingly expensive throughout the country. Furthermore, it also aims soften the impacts caused by the consecutive increase in the price of freight.

The amount of diesel aid

As we mentioned earlier, the amount of diesel aid is R$ 400, however this number seems to be displeasing some truck drivers. That is why President Jair Bolsonaro, together with Congressional leaders, is considering an increase in the benefit.

According to speculation, the intention is to reach R$ 600 or even a thousand reais, in addition, along with this aid, the value of the gas voucher must also be increased. For both measures to be viable, the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in order to allow payment of the benefit.

Regarding the state of emergency that is being considered, we can highlight that its intention is to circumvent electoral laws, which prevent the creation and expansion of social programs in an election year.

In addition, we can also mention that the discussions on the subject are part of the open front in Congress – which is the responsibility of the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira – and are responses to increases in the price of gasoline and diesel oil. This is an attempt to make fuel prices fall less than four months before the elections.

Regarding the value of the program, we emphasize the fact that it can reach up to R$ 4 billion by the end of the year. In relation to gas aid, the expectation is that R$ 2 billion will be spent.

Who is entitled to receive the benefit?

As we already know, most of the aid made available by the government is released to families registered in CadÚnico (Cadastramento Único), however there will be some restrictions in relation to diesel aid.

This is because, as mentioned at the beginning, diesel aid is a benefit made available by the government and aimed at truck drivers. autonomousregardless of whether it is low-income or not.

Finally, it is worth noting that possible changes are being analyzed, however the expectation of workers is that the value will be increased, since the price of fuel is on a constant rise.