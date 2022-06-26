Rafael Vitti declares himself to Tatá Werneck in ‘É de Casa’: ‘You are the light of our lives’ | TV & Famous

Anarrie! ✨ You can warn that the June party atmosphere took over ‘É de Casa’, with a very special moment. Tati Machado toured the Globo Studios promoting a mail of love between the talents. There was a message from a real-life couple, between castmates and even from character to character.

Rafael Vitti declares himself to Tatá Werneck in ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Globo and Instagram reproduction

Rafael Vitti was the one who opened the work, writing this cuteness here for his wife Tatá Werneck:

“Love, you are the light of our lives. I love you.”

Camila Morgado receives a message from Gabriel Sater — Photo: Globo

Look how cute Camila Morgado is thanking her for the message she received from Gabriel Sater:

“I will forever be your friend and your fan. This soap opera you gave me as a gift! He says I am the princess, but in fact, the prince of this soap opera is called Gabriel Sater.”

Guito receives a message from Bella Campos on ‘É de Casa’ — Photo: Globo

And even fiction took over! There was a declaration of love from Muda to Tibério from ‘Pantanal’:

“Don’t say anything, Tibe. But I’m enjoying it sweet.”

