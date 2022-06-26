Random ride: Botafogo football investor, John Textor goes to Romário’s June party

John Textor, once again, proved to be familiar with Rio’s nightlife. The American, owner of 90% of the SAF of Botafogowas at the June party organized by the former player and senator Romarioon Friday night.

Danielle Favattodaughter of Romario, posted on her Twitter:

— Simply John Textor here at my father’s June party — and he added: — Very random hangout.

In one of his last trips to Rio de Janeiro, in May, Textor was spotted in a nightclub. The images of the businessman enjoying the party went viral among alvinegro fans. Textor didn’t refuse photo requests, and ended up in the middle of a bachelor party.

In some images, he appears next to the bride and her friends, wearing a phallic accessory typical of this type of event on his head. The images reverberated mainly on Twitter, accompanied by both criticism and praise.

