Rape suspect is beaten and stoned to death by residents of Venda Nova

A 33-year-old rape suspect was beaten with stones and clubbed to death by several people in Vila do Índio, in Venda Nova, on Saturday night (26). The man was naked and his face disfigured by the aggressions.

According to the Military Police, witnesses who preferred not to identify themselves said that the motivation for the crime may be revenge for the rape committed by the victim previously.

The police found a case in which the victim is suspected of raping a teenager in Vila do Índio, on June 18. In addition, the dead man has a history of drug trafficking.

According to the Military Police, the attacks began on Rua Mauê, then the man was dragged to an alley known as a pigsty, where the beating continued and his body was abandoned.

Police found the rape suspect with his entire body scarred by the beatings. He had his pants down, his underwear over his shoulders and his shirt off. The victim’s face was disfigured from the beating. Her driver’s license helped with the identification.

Witnesses to the aggression declined to give details about the crime for fear of reprisals, as the village is known for intense crime.

Officers went to the victim’s house, but no one was found at the scene. The man’s mother was also sought, but she did not answer the police. The rape victim was not found.

There are no security cameras at the scene of the attacks and so it was not possible to identify suspects. The Civil Police expertise was called to the scene and carried out the usual work. The body was sent to the Medical-Legal Institute (IML), in the Gameleira neighborhood, West region of Belo Horizonte.