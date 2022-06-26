Rapper Snoop Dogg publishes video of Marshal’s potato and praises creator: ‘legend’ | Rio de Janeiro

American rapper Snoop Dogg posted on social media a video of Ademar de Barros Moreira, the owner of Marechal’s potato, this Saturday (25). In the text that accompanies the images, he praises the quantity served and calls him “the king of French fries in Rio de Janeiro”.

“The next time the restaurant is cheap with the portion of fries, show them this”, reads the text of the post, with images of Ademar filling a warm with the potatoes.

The post has over 1.3 million likes and over 30,000 comments on Instagram. Brazilian singers like Ferrugem and Fiuk commented on the publication.

The musician still defines him as a “legend”. He points out that the potato has pieces of chicken and pepperoni.

Rapper Snoop Dogg praises Marechal Hermes' fries, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Marechal’s potato became a Material Cultural Heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro in May.

French fries have been sold for years at a stall by the merchant, near the Marechal Hermes train station, in the North Zone of Rio.

Ademar produces tons of the snack, which has become a tradition in the neighborhood. The tent has been installed for over 30 years.

Potato de Marechal is the most famous in Rio de Janeiro