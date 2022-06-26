Raul Gustavo featured in positive numbers in a draw against Santos in the Brazilian

Corinthians was in a goalless draw against Santos this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. Defender Raul Gustavo was the positive highlight of Timão in the match, presenting good numbers in the confrontation.

According to data from SofaScorethe young man raised at the base of Timão performed three cuts and three intercepts. In addition, Raul won eight of nine aerial duels in the classic – the use was 89%. Another great highlight for the defender in the confrontation was the number of dribbles suffered. Raul passed zero in the question. The athlete formed a starting defense duo alongside Robert Renan.

With the 0-0 draw this Saturday, Corinthians reached the 26 points conquered in 14 rounds of the Brasileirão. Timão is in second place and two points behind Palmeiras, leader of the competition. The rival, however, can expand the advantage since he still plays this Sunday, against Avaí.

Corinthians’ next commitment to the Brazilian Championship is next Saturday. The alvinegra team visits Fluminense, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã. Before that, Vítor Pereira’s squad has a duel against Boca Juniors, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16.

See more at: Raul Gustavo, Corinthians x Santos, Neo Qumica Arena, Campeonato Brasileiro and Clássico Alvinegro Paulista.