Retail adopts container store to escape costs and gain flexibility

two years of pandemic marked by the opening and closing of stores to contain the spread of the virus not only accelerated the digitization of retailbut also led to an increasing number of businessmen from business to bet on a new physical store model. More compact, cheaper and, above all, flexible, the modular points of sale, inspired by the container used in maritime transport, became a fever in retail.

Modular stores gain space in gas station, parking lots, condominiums, squares and boulevards, for example. They escape the heavy rent of high street stores and malls as well as condo fees.

The newcomer to the format is Chilli Beans, in sunglasses. “I don’t think I would have an Eco Chilli if there was no pandemic,” says the retailer’s CEO and founder, Caito Maia. After what he considers to have been a “shakedown” caused by covid-19, he says that entrepreneurs had to create other sales channels, in addition to the online. “I don’t know what might happen in the future and I need access to the consumer”, he says.

sustainable appeal

Today, the chain has five modular stores, measuring 15 square meters, made with recycled plastic and using solar energy. These units are being tested in several locations: inside a gas station in the West Zone of São Paulo, in Boituva (SP), in Porto Alegre and in two cities in Minas Gerais, Itajubá and Piumhi.

If they pass the test, the goal is to open another 70 stores in this format by the end of the year. The target is municipalities with 40,000 to 50,000 inhabitants, where there are no malls and the investment in a traditional street store is not paid for with sales volume. “There are 600 municipalities in Brazil with this profile, it is a gigantic market”, says Maia.

In three years, the retailer’s plan is to open 400 Eco Chilli, which should consume R$ 52 million of investment from franchisees. The figure applied in a store of this type is R$ 130 thousand, half of what would be spent in a traditional brick and cement store. In four years, when they are fully operational, they should account for 20% of sales. The retailer plans to close the year with a total of 1,000 franchised stores and revenues of R$ 1 billion.

The optics debut in the segment long after the restaurant woodone of the pioneers of the supermarket Hirotaof Carrefour and the chocolate shop Cocoa Showfor example.

Five months after the start of the pandemic, in July 2020, Hirota opened the first two automated stores, inside an adapted container in residential condominiums. Today, there are 83 in Greater São Paulo, ABC Paulista and Guarulhos (SP). The prospect is to reach 100 by the end of this year. “It’s the store model that grows the most and in which the company bets the most”, says Hélio Freddi, director of the chain.

The project was born as a container store, but migrated to rooms available in condominiums, largely due to the architecture of the place. Today, of the 83 stores, eight are in containers. Freddi says that this point of sale has fallen into consumer taste. “First, we had the pandemic, and now it’s the financial squeeze: people are not making purchases of the month, but small purchases.”

Carrefour, the largest food and beverage retailer in the country, opened the first two autonomous stores in containers in December 2020. There are already 18 in operation, of which three are in containers. The plan for this year is to accelerate the opening of stores in this format in residential condominiums.

According to Daniel Roque, director of Channels and Expansion at Cacau Show, half of the 220 stores opened this year and a third of the 280 in the implementation phase are in containers. The chocolate shop adopted this format in January. Today, there are 302 stores in containers, out of a total of 3 thousand points of sale.

digital inspiration

Outside of traditional shopping addresses, modular stores are a legacy of the pandemic not only for “going” to places frequented by consumers in their daily lives, but also for portraying the agility that retail gained with the forced digital transformation. “Retail has become more agile, and the store inside the container is a model that has to do with this agility”, says Eduardo Terra, president of the Sociedade Brasileira de Varejo e Consumo (SBVC).

In digital retail, if the business is not doing well, it quickly changes. In the traditional physical store, this change is more costly and laborious: it involves large investments, lease contracts for long periods, for example. If something goes wrong in the modular store, as the market is not as promising as imagined, just move quickly and put it in another square. The investment in the physical structure is not compromised. “The flexibility of the container store to test, exchange, close, increase is typical of the digital world”, he says.

Terra notes that the trend has accelerated in the last two years also by another factor: the exponential increase in the cost of construction. “Building a traditional store is scaring a lot of people; in some sectors, the cost has doubled, and retailers are always looking for alternatives.”

New metallurgical industry

The reuse of shipping containers to install small stores became the inspiration for a new line of business: the manufacture of modular stores. The interest of merchants in this type of point of sale gained strength in the pandemic, and industries focused on the production of this store model celebrate the accelerated growth in demand.

the metallurgist TAEC Modules, from Pirajuí (SP), for example, entered this segment in March 2020 and is at an accelerated pace. Among the clients served are Petrobras (with the store BR Mania), shell, Cocoa Show, Chiquinho Ice Cream, Beer Germania, ambev and supermarkets like Hirota and Zaitt.

In the first half of this year, the company increased the production of modular spaces by 50% and revenue compared to the same period in 2021. “Retail is the hottest segment”, says sales manager, Flávio Papile.

The company, which also serves schools, hospitals and police stations with this type of construction, ended last year with sales of R$ 50 million. The expectation is to close 2022 with revenue between R$ 75 million and R$ 80 million. Today, it has 121 employees working in two shifts, of which 70 were hired this year. The goal is to reach 300 by December.

“We started with modular construction because we saw many retailers using shipping containers as a store and we saw an opportunity,” explains Papile. This is because the store installed in a traditional container has limitations in terms of space, thermal and acoustic efficiency, in addition to the lack of traceability.

The modular stores built by the metallurgical company have a steel structure, and the walls are made of thermoacoustic panels, with the possibility of various finishes. The delivery time, which in 2020 was 45 days, is now 60 days, due to strong demand.

Sustainability

With a factory in Cotia (SP), fuplasticwhich makes modular designs with 100% recycled plastic, began manufacturing modular stores in March 2020.

“Today, the big brands are looking for us, because it is a sustainable project”, says Bruno Abramo Frederico, CEO of the company.

The Chilli Beans optician, for example, is one of Fuplastic’s customers. The manufacturer has more than 100 modular store projects in the works for large service providers and retailers.