Rio de Janeiro: elderly couple stabbed to death in Jardim Botânico – Nacional

Elderly couple stabbed to death in luxury apartment in Rio de Janeiro (photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

An elderly couple was stabbed to death in the early hours of this Saturday (25/6) in Rio de Janeiro. The main suspect, according to the Civil Police of the state (PCRJ) that their son-in-law would have committed the crime.

Geraldo Pereira Coelho, 73 years old and Oselia da Silva Coelho, 72 years old, lived in Fortaleza (CE) and were visiting their son Felipe Coelho in Rio. They were in the son’s apartment at the time of the crime. Felipe and boyfriend Cristiano Lacerda, 40 – who was identified as a naval officer – were in the process of separating, however, they still lived in the same apartment.

The Fire Department was called shortly after midnight, but upon arriving at the scene, the military found the two elderly people dead with knife wounds on a sofa bed. Cristiano was found unconscious inside an open box bed. The weapon used in the crime and a bottle of alcohol were found next to him.

In the apartment the police also found several medicines, syringes and prescriptions for prescription drugs with Cristiano’s name. The suspicion that the attack on the elderly was motivated by jealousy

PCRJ reported to Correios that the author was detained by military police and booked in flagrante delicto for the death of the couple.

Felipe (left) and boyfriend Cristiano Lacerda, 40, (right) were in the process of separating, however, they still lived in the same apartment. (photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

On social media, Felipe left a tribute to his parents. “Forever together, in the arms of the Father. My eternal loves. Nothing will erase this love. I love you, father. I love you, mother”.