Rio Expedition: Ilha de Paquetá is an oasis of tranquility in the bustling center of Rio | River Expedition

Paquetá Island is an oasis of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of downtown Rio. A third of the population is elderly, who have opted for a more peaceful life, which can only be reached by boat. And it is with them that reporters Daniella Dias and Alexandre Henderson will drink from local knowledge and culture in this Saturday’s edition (25) of Expedição Rio.

In this first episode of the show’s second season, journalists tour the islands of Rio de Janeiro, discovering places that many locals are unaware of, such as Ilha do Governador, Gigoia, Seca, Maricás and Cagarras, among others, inhabited or not.

Starting with Dona Aparecida, 102 years old, who has lived in Paquetá for 53 years. She says that she met Paquetá through her husband-now deceased-who had been born on the island. And she also fell in love with the place. So much so that she composed a song for Paquetá.

“I sing: Paquetá, island of loves, with its forests, its flowers, which nature knows how to give. Paquetá, with its white sands, kissed by the waters that the mermaids will kiss. Paquetá, oh, how beautiful nature is, never I saw as much beauty as here in this place. Paquetá”, sang Dona Aparecida.

A lot of people don’t know, but Paquetá is a neighborhood, with 40 dirt roads. The place has no tall buildings. The properties have a maximum of two floors. To get around the island just on foot, by bicycle or electric cart.

Before, the place was taken by horse-drawn carts. But they were abolished mainly because of the health of the animals.

In addition to Pedra da Moreninha, Paquetá has charms and nooks, such as the Preventório, the Darke de Matos Park, the Bird Cemetery – the only one in Latin America, just to bury pet birds.

And when asked the reason for so much affection for the island, she answers without hesitation:

“Because I like it here. Paquetá is my home. I love Paquetá. It’s a very good place for us to live even with the gossip. Everyone loves each other, everyone talks, everyone jokes, that’s how it is. It’s worth living”, said Dona Aparecida.

Ilha do Governador and Tijucas

Rio Expedition team rows to the Tijucas Islands

The Expedição Rio team was also on Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone, on Ilha da Gigoia and on the Tijucas Islands, in the West Zone.

The three locations offer stories and landscapes that are far from the clichés of the Metropolitan Region of Rio.