Rio government threatens Flamengo and Fluminense if they do not cede Maracanã to Vasco

The war behind the scenes over the use of the Maracanã is heating up. This Saturday (25), the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro sent a letter to Flamengo and Fluminense with threats of sanctions if the two clubs that form the consortium that manages Maracanã do not give the same for Vasco to face Sport Recife on the third day. July.

The official letter sent by the Civil House of the Government of RJ states that if Flamengo and Fluminense do not reconsider the denial, they will be infringing clause 19 of the Term of Onerous Permission for Public Property of the Maracanã Complex. The sanctions range from a fine to canceling the concession contract for the Maracanã complex.

Vasco went to court to play at Maracanã

In addition to pressure from the State Government, Vasco also went to court to ensure that the match for Série B of the Brazilian Championship will be played at Maracanã. The measure was taken after the Maracanã Consortium denied renting the stadium, claiming that the lawn needs a minimum time between games to recover.

As Fluminense faces Corinthians at Maracanã on July 2, the Consortium presented a report from the company Greenleaf, which takes care of the field, showing that in winter the grass needs more time to recover after each match.

Vasco did not accept the justification and stated that there is a desire on the part of the Consortium to remove the club from Maracanã. Flamengo (permission holder) and Fluminense (consenting party) have managed the Maracanã Consortium since 2019, after the State Government canceled the concession contract with Odebrecht.

Flamengo, Fluminense or the Consortium have not yet commented on the notification from the State Government.

