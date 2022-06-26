Rivals on the field, Botafogo and Fluminense have a ‘healthy battle’ for supporters

Sunday will be a classic in Rio de Janeiro. At the Nilton Santos StadiumO Botafogo receives the Fluminenseat 4 pm, for the 14th round of the Brazilian. In addition to the rivalry within the four lines, the clubs have been fighting a healthy dispute in another department: the numbers of member-supporters. Thus, the clash promises to be marked also by the fans, who “fight” to see which is the most engaged.

Since the launch of the plans, Flu has been campaigning for membership en masse. In 2020, the fans joined the initiative and created the hashtag #ÉPeloFlu, which aimed to make tricolors aware of the importance of members for the financial health of the club. After a period of growth, however, the count stagnated. The Covid-19 pandemic, which closed the stadium gates, also contributed.

This season, the tricolor board returned to the offensive. Campaign promise by Mário Bittencourt, plans at popular prices were launched in the last month. The response was immediate: in a few days, Tricolor reached the mark of 40 thousand members. In addition to discounts, the club started to offer experiences in games as home team and has used the squad to reinforce the campaign. By the time of publication of this report, the Flu had 41,904 members.

Botafogo is going through a similar moment: in a positive moment with the fans since the purchase of SAF on the part of John Textorthe plan “shirt 7” gained more than 20,000 members in 2022 – and the trend is to stay on top.

The programs were revamped last year when Durcesio Mello assumed the presidency of Alvinegro. From new prices to voting rights, Glorioso sought something more attractive to fans. As of the publication of this article, the club has 43,199 members.

While this Sunday’s match is fundamental for the objectives of both in terms of the search for the G6 of the Brasileirão, the fans outside the field are showing a show of support.