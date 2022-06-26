Rock in Rio Lisbon has revival and screams against Bolsonaro – 06/26/2022 – Illustrated

The first day of concerts of the weekend that ends the post-pandemic edition of Rock in Rio Lisboa — and which anticipates some of the attractions that will be seen on the Brazilian return of the festival, in September — began with demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL ), ended with a request for peace by Ukraine, at war with Russia, and brought together about 70 thousand people in the Portuguese City of Rock, in Parque da Boa Vista.

Early this Saturday afternoon, 25th, and under strong sun, the São Paulo band Francisco, el Hombre made several criticisms of the president to a small but lively audience, which displayed flags stamped with the face of the presidential candidate Lula and also against to Bolsonaro.

Who also represented Brazil in the Portuguese edition of the festival was Ney Matogrosso, who played his first international show since the pandemic began. He strolled through national music classics from Martinho da Vila to Chico Buarque and bowed to images of indigenous people shown on the big screen.

Another group that used the big screen to send messages to the public was Duran Duran, who closed the main stage of the festival with a show that took care of the synthesizers that are the band’s trademark — and which pleased the older audience, most of whom on this day — and dedicated “Ordinary World” to Ukrainians.

The 80s synthesizers that today echo in hits by The Weeknd, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles, who embarked on the 1980s revival in their most recent works, also reigned in the A-Ha show, which lifted thousands of cell phones to the air in the first few chords of “Take on Me”, one of the biggest hits of that decade and the band’s absolute hit.

See, below, a summary of the main shows of the penultimate day of Rock in Rio Lisboa, which this Sunday, 26, will also host attractions such as Anitta, Post Malone, Johnny Hooker and Jason Derulo.

Francisco, El Hombre

The band from São Paulo was the first Brazilian representative to take the stage in the second weekend of concerts at Rock in Rio Lisboa. Under the blazing sun at 3:30 pm and playing for a small but engaged audience, the group’s performance was marked by demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Right at the beginning of the show, vocalist Sebástian asked the audience – who accompanied them with some screams and t-shirts printed with messages against Bolsonaro and in favor of Lula – to raise their clenched fist in the air in “respect for all Brazilian anti-fascist forces”. The mention became even clearer during the song “Bolso Nada”, from 2016, which has as its chorus the phrase “this scrotum guy, very scrotum” and calls Bolsonaro a fascist.

The band that will also perform at the Brazilian edition of the festival, in September, anticipated the not yet released “Arranca a Cabeça do Rei”, dedicated to “who will, from the finger, from the vote, rip the king’s head off”.

Bush

The English rock band opened the World Stage, the festival’s main stage, to a loyal audience that clapped and headbanged the songs from the group’s most famous album, 1994’s “Sixteen Stone”, released just two years after Bush. be created.

Between hits like “Glycerine” and “Comedown”, Gavin Rossdale, the vocalist, commented on the pandemic and the reunion with the public. “What a horrible two years we’ve had. Music is everything, is the answer.”

Neymar Matogrosso

One of the most anticipated artists of the lineup on Saturday, 25th, the singer from Mato Grosso do Sul started his show at 8 pm, but it was still day and it was hot in Lisbon.

“Eu Quero É Botar Meu Bloco Na Rua”, a 1972 song by Sérgio Sampaio – which names the tour that Ney has been doing since before the pandemic – opened the presentation that marked the singer’s return to international stages after more than two years of break because of Covid-19.

Accompanied by a much larger audience than the stage Ney occupied, on the edge of the Lusitanian Rock City, the singer went through compositions such as “Pavão Mysteriozo”, by Ednardo, “Como 2 e 2”, written by Caetano Veloso and famous in voice of Gal Costa and “Iolanda”, by Chico Buarque, sung by the Portuguese public, in addition to the classic “Sangue Latino”, by Secos e Molhados. In “Ponta do Lápis” he opened his arms and bowed to the big screen, where images of indigenous people were projected.

A-Ha

Although the synthesizers straight from the 1980s by the band A-Ha sound very current amid the revival that the music world has seen in recent years, the most recent song in the setlist that the group prepared for this Saturday’s Rock in Rio Lisbon show , 25, is already 13 years old — it’s “Foot of the Mountain”, which also names the last album the group released, in 2009, just before going on a hiatus that ended in 2015.

The show celebrates, with two years of a pandemic delay, the 35th anniversary of the release of the Norwegian’s first album, “Hunting High and Low”, which contains “Take on Me”, the synth pop band’s supreme hit. Live, the bubblegum chorus and the rhythm of the synthesizers made thousands of cell phones instantly get up to film the stage and the big screens, which played the classic animated clip that helped the group rise to fame.

The group even amended songs like “The Sun Always Shine on TV”, “I’ve Been Losing You”, “The Living Daylights”. The band is preparing to play six shows on the same tour in Brazil, but outside Rock in Rio — two of them in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed, on July 18th and 19th.

Duran Duran

The synth-filled new wave of the English band formed in 1978 fell well after A-Ha. The contemporary band to the Norwegian group ended the programming of Palco Mundo with a setlist also full of hits from decades ago, such as “Rio”, “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Come Undone”.

Unlike the band that succeeded them on the main stage lineup, however, Duran Duran seems to be trying to speak more to today’s sounds. Starting with the four songs from the group’s most recent album, “Future Past”, from 2021, that entered tonight’s setlist — “Give it All Up”, by the way, is a collaboration with Swedish indie pop singer Tove Lo.

The group’s lead singer, Simon Le Bon, dedicated “Ordinary World”, one of the band’s biggest hits, to the Ukrainians. “The people of Ukraine are suffering from an inexplicable, unimaginable experience. We would like to dedicate this song to Ukrainians, we wish them love, kindness, joy, life and success in their country. This song is about believing in the goodness of the world and of the human race”, he said before starting the song with the Ukrainian flag stamped on the screens.

“Save a Prayer” was also sung as a plea for peace, with cell phones with flashlights on illuminating the rock city and white doves projected.

