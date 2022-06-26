Rock in Rio Lisbon: Ney Matogrosso performs with funk – 06/25/2022 – Illustrated

It was still day and it was hot when Ney Matogrosso entered the Galp Music Valley stage at Rock in Rio Lisboa this Saturday (25), at 8 pm, with a golden jumpsuit that hid his face — which he soon revealed at the beginning of “Eu Quero É Botar Meu Bloco Na Rua”, a 1972 song by Sérgio Sampaio that baptizes the tour that the artist has been doing since before the pandemic.

The presentation to an audience that filled much more than the entire area of ​​the stage – one of the most anticipated of the day, by the way – was the 80-year-old singer’s return to international stages after more than two years of pause due to the pandemic.

A symbolic return, by the way, as Ney was the first artist to play in the debut edition of Rock in Rio, which turned 35 last year — the festival celebrates the date in the Brazilian edition with a show that brings together other artists who are also presented in 1985, as Alceu Valença and Pepeu Gomes, but there is no singer from Mato Grosso do Sul.

In the European presentation Ney went through classic compositions, such as “A Maçã”, by Raul Seixas, “Jardins da Babilônia”, by Rita Lee, “Pavão Mysteriozo”, by Ednardo, and “Iolanda”, by Chico Buarque, sung in choir by Portuguese public.

In “Ponta do Lápis”, the singer opened his arms and turned his back to the audience to bow to the screen, where images of indigenous people were projected.

A revamped funk version of “O Último Dia” cheered up the audience, who also danced to “Sangue Latino”, by Secos e Molhados. Ney closed the show with the triplet “Como 2 e 2”, written by Caetano Veloso and famous in the voice of Gal Costa, “Poema”, by Cazuza and Frejat, and “Ex-Amor”, by Martinho da Vila.

