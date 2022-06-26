Rodrigo Lombardi sees loved one expose relationship and truth is assumed

Rodrigo Lombardi saw his life wide open on social media

Rodrigo Lombardi is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Brazil and has in his career a series of consecrated works. But when it comes to his personal life, the handsome guy makes a more discreet line. Despite this, the artist saw his life wide open during an interview.

It turns out that recently, Betty Baumgarten, wife of Rodrigo Lombardi, decided to make a statement to the handsome guy. She took advantage of the fact that it was her husband’s birthday to melt into a mega passionate caption.

“This is his day! There are no better words to say than the unoriginal ones: It’s your birthday, but the gift is ours. You are a gift in our lives, you are not an angel, of course not, angels only exist in heaven, but you are more than perfect in your own way,” she began.

“And I just have to thank you every day for the blessing of being able to share life with you. Happy Birthday! May the next 45 come with good health, love and peace I love you, beanstalk”, fired Rodrigo Lombardi’s wife. It is worth remembering that they have been married since 2015 and have a child together.

RUMORS OF SEPARATION

Over the years of their marriage, Rodrigo Lombardi and Betty Baumgarten faced a series of crisis rumors. So much so that in 2015 the Extra newspaper took the separation of the famous for granted. At the time, the actor came to circulate alone and always accompanied by his friends. The woman’s absence indicated that things were not going well. Even with all the problems, the two got around the situation and are still together and, apparently, happy.

