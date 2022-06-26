Rodrigo Mussi opens the game about true relationship with Ana Clara after reunion: “Very affectionate meeting”

Former BBB 22 contestant, Rodrigo Mussi, recently enjoyed the first event after his serious car accident. Now recovered, the influencer enjoyed a party and came to meet the presenter Ana Clara, with whom he was rumored to be in a relationship in the past.

The meeting took place last Friday (24) and caused a stir on the internet, which mostly seemed to approve of the couple. The occasion again raised the rumors of both of them being together and the commercial manager commented on the matter, making it clear that he has a affection for Ana.

“It was a very affectionate meeting. We have a strong affection for each other. People were impressed seeing us when we met.”, said. In addition to meeting his friend again, the boy also commented on the feeling of being back in action: “Post recovery feeling of gratitude is very strong, even closer to having a huge audience saying they prayed and cheered, it has made me emotional. Almost 3 months ago I was in a coma, almost dead and I’m here alive, receiving this affection, so many people who have empathy and cheered for me, this is very strong”.

Rodrigo also highlighted that he really enjoyed the party and that he has the desire to return to the place where it took place, in Manaus, Amazonas: “It’s the first time and it won’t be the only one, I want to come back this year to get to know the Amazon”said.