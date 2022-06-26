Rodrigo Santoro and Mel show their daughter dressed as a princess and enchant

Mel Fronckowiak appears with his daughter with Rodrigo Santoro in a theatrical presentation in Rio de Janeiro

the actor’s wife Rodrigo Santoroactress and journalist Honey Fronckowiak, surprised by sharing a very rare record of a walk with the couple’s only daughter. They have been together for 10 years and exchanged rings in 2016. Little Nina is four years old.

“Since it’s been so cold in Rio, we went to Disney On Ice yesterday to sing ‘Let it go’ with these amazing artists And it was really good! I took the mini Elsa with me and she loved it too – the show and the snack prepared at home with care”, said Mel excited about the tour.

In the pictures, the wife of Rodrigo Santoro shows step by step of the experience. From the preparation, to the choice of look, the sandwiches made especially for snacks during the presentation. Mel also recorded the route and entrance to the concert venue. The musical ice skating show brings together characters from several iconic Disney stories.

The daughter Nina appears in costume, even with her hair braided just like the character Elsa, from the animation “Frozen”. Mom and daughter enjoyed the show very close to the skating rink. They saw together the performances of Mickey and Minnie, Beauty and the Beast and, of course, the most awaited moment of the night saw Olaf, Anna and Elsa dance and sing in the middle of the ice rink. the heiress of Rodrigo Santoro still won a souvenir of the show. The girl took with her a themed toy from the show, a microphone full of light!!

The record of the mother and daughter walk enchanted internet users. “Oh this mini Elsa is the most beautiful thing”, declared a follower. “The Nina from Frozen. My God, she’s too big, I’m getting old”, surprised another netizen.

