Roni regrets the card received and projects improvement for the next Corinthians matches

Corinthians faced Santos, on Saturday night, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship and drew 0-0. The steering wheel Roni, gave an interview in the mixed area of ​​the stadium and commented on the yellow card received right at the beginning of the confrontation.

“This annoys me a lot. To play for Corinthians, I’ve been here for 17 years, I’ve always learned that you have to have race and sometimes I can’t control myself. Mister charges me a lot for this, so I was very upset. This is for my professional, personal development, for me to grow. It’s part of it, now it’s lifting your head, it’s over, putting your foot down and moving on”, began shirt 29.

The Corinthians midfielder also talked about how it was to play hanging for the rest of the duel. Roni made a point of trying to explain himself about his expulsion in the match against Athletico-PR.

“A lot goes on. We have to have a good mind. I’m not a fight person, I know I’m not. Unfortunately at that moment what went through my head was to protect a companion. A lot of people said, but I would do the same thing if I were a friend of his. I didn’t want to fight, that’s not Roni’s. I am not such a person. Yellow today was what I just said, sometimes I get confused at will. Now it’s time to move on and we’re going to improve that”, he concluded.

It is worth remembering that after the expulsion, in the game against Athletico-PR, the steering wheel received several criticisms. And in tonight’s classic, Roni was already cautioned with a yellow card two minutes into the first half, causing concern in Corinthians fans. With the warning received, the player is suspended from the next match of Timão in the Brasileirão. The alvinegra team faces Fluminense, next Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã.

See more at: Roni, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Santos.