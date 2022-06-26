Russia launches missiles at Kiev building and kindergarten

Ukraine’s capital Kiev was targeted today by a Russian missile attack. They hit a nine-story residential building and a kindergarten near downtown.

The bombings take place on the day of the start of the G7 summit, which takes place in southern Germany, of which the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywill participate by video.

Four explosions were recorded around 6:30 am (00:30 GMT) in Kiev, causing a massive fire, according to journalists from the AFP gifts in place.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitshko said one person died and six were injured. Four of them were hospitalized, including a seven-year-old girl who was rescued from the rubble.

Klitshko also said the Russian action was an attempt “to intimidate the Ukrainians … given the proximity of the NATO summit.” The meeting will take place in Madrid, Spain, next week.

On Twitter, the Defense Ministry said that “as the world plunges into the holiday season and summer holidays, the biggest war of the 21st century continues in Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian capital has not recorded Russian attacks since early June.

Questioned by journalists, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, commented on the events: “It’s another barbarism of his”.

Russia says attack was on missile factory

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that it attacked the residential building and kindergarten. According to the Russians, the bombing was on a missile factory.

According to Russia, damage to a neighboring residential building was caused by a Ukrainian missile. “The damage was not only caused from above, but also from below, which confirms the fall version” of a Ukrainian defense missile, the ministry said.

