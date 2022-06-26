Russia says the West is idly worried about its aviation safety





The Russian Ministry of Transport issued a note in which it says “does not confirm the concerns of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the safety of flights in the Russian Federation”reported the state agency TASS.

The answer was given to an ICAO statement that said there was “significant concerns” in the field of aviation security in Russia, mainly on account of the fact that Russian aircraft are registered in the civil aircraft registry in more than one country and therefore there would be a problem of validity of their radio equipment licenses and certificates of airworthiness in general.

aircraft re-registration

Russia has launched a procedure for re-registration of foreign aircraft for Russian registration, against the background of the decision by the aeronautical authorities of Bermuda and Ireland (where the majority of Russian airlines’ aircraft were registered) to revoke the airworthiness certificates of all overseas manufactured aircraft used by Russian carriers.





This decision was made, allegedly, due to the inability of the authorities in these countries to verify security amidst Western sanctions. According to the Russian Federation, such a measure by the aviation authorities of Bermuda and Ireland was “the actual refusal by these authorities of control over aircraft and responsibility for complying with the relevant provisions of the Chicago Convention“.

“During the ICAO Council meeting held on June 22, 2022, the representative of the Russian Federation to ICAO announced violations by individual states of the fundamental provisions of the Chicago Convention, expressed in the introduction of illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures”noted the Ministry of Transport.

At the same time, the ministry explained that the transfer of aircraft to the Russian registry allowed the Federal Air Transport Agency to carry out the functions of supervising the maintenance of the airworthiness of aircraft and issuing certificates.

“This approach is consistent with the provisions of Articles 17-19 of the Chicago Convention, which provide for the transfer of aircraft registration from one state to another and the registration or amendment of aircraft registration.”he added.

“Aircraft maintenance continues to be carried out by the same experts and tools as before. Thus, the Russian aeronautical authorities confirm the compliance of the aircraft transferred to the Russian registry with the international and Russian airworthiness requirements.”concluded the Ministry of Transport.



