Russia takes Severodonetsk and invades neighboring Lisichansk in Ukraine offensive

Cities are the last Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk region; Belarus carries out bombing

Severodonetsk has been the scene of several fighting in recent weeks



the army of Russia completed this Saturday, 25, the conquest of the city ukrainian in Severodonetsk and managed to enter the neighboring districts of Lisichansk, after weeks of a devastating offensive to seize the region of Donbass, in the east of the country. Ukraine also faced “massive bombing” in the north by Belarus, an ally of Russia. Severodonestk was “fully occupied by the Russians”, the city’s mayor, Oleksandre Striuk, said a day after Ukrainian authorities announced a withdrawal from the city to defend Lysychansk.

Pro-Russian separatists announced shortly before the seizure of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk and the “withdrawal” of 800 civilians who had taken refuge there. The governor of the Luhansk region, of which Severodonetsk is a part, said that “90% of the city is damaged and 80% of the houses will have to be demolished”. The separatists also announced that their forces and those of the Russian army had entered Lysychansk, where “street fighting” was taking place. “Some companies in the city have already been taken over. At the moment, street fighting is taking place,” a representative of the pro-Russian separatists, Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko, said on Telegram. The fall of these two cities could facilitate the advance of Russian troops towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, further west in the Donetsk region. Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbass, an area already partially controlled by pro-Russians since 2014.

