São Paulo breaks its head, does the math and studies a financial plan to hire Claudinho and Soteldo

‘The 18th (July) never arrives’. The phrase said by coach Rogério Ceni in the changing rooms of Sao Paulo after the 1-0 victory over rival Palmeiras, on Thursday (23), exposes the desperation of the tricolor coaching staff for the opening date of the transfer window of Brazilian football, when you wait, finally, receive more pieces to reinforce the squad.

GALLERY

+ See the best memes of São Paulo’s victory over Palmeiras

No wonder, with nine absences due to injury, three of which underwent surgery and have little chance of returning to the field this season (Caio, Luan and Arboleda), Ceni discussed with the São Paulo football leadership the need to bring more pieces.

At first, the board established a defined profile of signings: cheap players or players whose arrival would have no financial impact. This is the case of striker Marcos Guilherme, who passed through the club in 2017 and agreed to a productivity contract until the end of the year after terminating his contract with Internacional. should be announced in a few days, after healing from Covid-19.

However, a series of facts that happened behind the scenes can make Tricolor dream of higher steps.

The Deliberative Council of São Paulo decides next Monday (27) whether to approve at least three bank loans already made by the Júlio Casares management to help balance the club’s accounts until the end of the year. Added together, the amount exceeds R$ 25 million.

In April of this year, the Deliberative Council approved the loan of R$ 20 million made by the club with BTG Pactual, which had the same purpose.

In the internal evaluation, Tricolor began to do the math and set up a project to use this cash flow to seek heavy names approved by Ceni.

Opportunities appeared. And Tricolor wants to take advantage of them, according to the THROW! found out.

The first name is that of Soteldo. An old dream of São Paulo, the Venezuelan fell out of favor in Tigres, Mexico, where he moved at the beginning of the year. In addition to the weak numbers (only one goal and two assists), he is accused of indiscipline for not performing the activities required in the team’s pre-season. Therefore, the club would agree to negotiate it to at least recover the investment made (about R$ 33 million).

TABLE

> Check games, classification and simulate results of the Brasileirão-22

> Meet the new LANCE results app!

The second comes from Russia. That’s because athletes who work in that country can benefit from the new FIFA rule announced this week that allows the suspension of contracts until the end of June 2023 due to conflicts with Ukraine.

In this vein, businessmen would have offered the club midfielder Claudinho, ex-Bragantino, to play on loan during this period with Tricolor, having to pay only the salaries. The information was first disseminated over the radio Young pan.

It’s no small thing. Claudinho earns more than R$ 1 million per month. And at first, the board rushed to deny the interest in the 25-year-old player. But temptation knocked at the door and President Júlio Casares, according to the L!, has been planning a financial plan to see the possibility of business. It won’t be easy, as clubs with more cash, like Flamengo, would also be interested in the athlete.

Certainly, for the board, there is the need to put your hand in your pocket to hire athletes in three sectors that in the evaluation of the Ceni commission are deficient: defender, first defensive midfielder and goalkeeper. For the first position, the interest is old: Igor Rabello, from Atlético-MG. The urgency of the need should force Tricolor to spend more than planned. For the other two, calm in the negotiations is the keynote.

The São Paulo budget for 2022, approved by the Deliberative Council, provides for the raising of R$ 120 million in loans. The club’s bylaws, however, require contracts to be submitted for approval by the club. In all, Tricolor accumulates a debt of approximately R$ 650 million.