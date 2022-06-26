São Paulo tries to avoid set of defeats and “change” of championship in the Brasileirão | Sao Paulo

The excitement for the victory over Palmeiras, in a duel valid for the Copa do Brasil, contrasts with the current sequence of São Paulo in the Brasileirão. This Sunday, from 18h (GMT), Tricolor faces Juventude to avoid the third consecutive defeat, which could “change the championship” of the team in the table.

The club aims to be among the top six in the Brasileirão, according to the financial planning for 2022. Coach Rogério Ceni, on more than one occasion, also expressed the priority for São Paulo’s participation in the Brasileirão.

However, the two consecutive defeats in the competition distanced São Paulo from the top positions. The team has 18 points in 13 games, and is closer to the Z-4 ​​(four points) than the G-4 (six points).

The good campaign suffered setbacks against Botafogo and Palmeiras. Against the Cariocas, in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo played poorly and lost 1-0. Against the arch-rivals, the 2-1 setback took place with two goals from the rival in extra time, at Morumbi.

The two consecutive defeats already register the worst sequence of São Paulo in the Brasileirão, and the team clings to the retrospect as home team to react.

The defeat to Palmeiras took Tricolor’s position as the best home team in the competition. However, the Tricolor appears in second place, with 72% of the points.

Injuries make life difficult for Rogério Ceni in São Paulo

In the entire season there are two defeats in front of the fans, both against Palmeiras.

For the game with Juventude, Ceni can promote changes in the team. After repeating the lineup in the two games against Palmeiras, the coach should rest some pieces, also thinking about the duel against Universidad Católica.

On Thursday, São Paulo opens the duel for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana in Chile. The ball rolls from 21:30 (Brasília time), in Santiago.

