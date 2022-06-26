São Paulo vs Juventude: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Tricolor arrives for the classic with problems in the medical department, increased by the serious injury and surgery of Arboleda, and a bad sequence in Serie A. There are two consecutive defeats in the Brasileirão, which already keep the team away from the fight for the top positions.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

Juventude arrives for this Sunday’s match desperate for a win. Alviverde is the lantern of the Brazilian, with only 10 points added.

The duel against São Paulo also marks the debut of coach Umberto Louzer in charge of the team. After Ju’s defeat to Atlético-GO, in the last round, Eduardo Baptista was fired.

+ Table and classification of the Brazilian Championship

Renata Mendonça evaluates the confrontation between São Paulo x Juventude for the Brasileirão

Streaming: live on Premiere, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson. Fernanda Colombo will be at Central do Apito.

Real time: ge tracks all game moves (click here to access).

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

Without Arboleda, who will only return next year, Rogério Ceni sees the cast even shorter. The coach repeated the team in the two games against Palmeiras (Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil) and should rest some pieces, also projecting the rest of the week. On Thursday, Tricolor faces Universidad Católica, in Chile, for the Copa Sudamericana.

Probable starting lineup: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Rafinha, Gabriel (Pablo Maia), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor (André Anderson), Patrick (Luciano) and Welington; Calleri.

2 of 3 Possible São Paulo team for the game with Juventude — Photo: ge Possible São Paulo team for the game with Juventude — Photo: ge

Who is out: Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury), Walce (surgery recovery) , Caio (surgery on the cruciate ligament of the right knee), Luan (surgery on the left adductor) and Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle).

hanging: Gabriel Neves, Eder, Diego Costa, Reinaldo, André Anderson, Léo and Luciano.

+ Read other news from São Paulo

Youth – Coach: Umberto Louzer

The new Youth coach should not change the structure of the team so much. However, in the middle there will be the reinforcement of midfielder Yuri, who was suspended in the last round. Isidro Pitta is expected to be listed again after recovering from injury. During the week, the coach prioritized the team’s defensive work, pointed out as the main problem in this run of the Brasileirão.

Probable lineup: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Yuri Lima, Jadson and Oscar Ruiz; Chico, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno.

3 of 3 Probable Youth team to face São Paulo — Photo: ge Probable Youth team to face São Paulo — Photo: ge

Who is out: William Matheus (suspended); Bruninho, Edinho, Felipe Alves, Isidro Pitta, Kelvi, Marlon, Moraes, Paulo Miranda, Vitor Gabriel and Vitor Mendes (medical department).

hanging: César, Paulinho Moccelin and Vitor Gabriel.

+ Read other news from Youth