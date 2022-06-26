Security dies in jewelry store robbery in luxury mall in RJ

The robbery of a jewelry store at the Village Mall, in Barra da Tijuca, an upscale neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, ended with at least one death on Saturday night (25), according to the State Civil Police. A security guard was allegedly murdered, and the bandits took hostages at the scene and managed to escape.

According to initial information from the Military Police, 12 robbers would have participated in the action to try to steal the Sara jewelry store. Teams from the 31st BPM (Recreio dos Bandeirantes) were called to check the occurrence. Arriving at the scene, police found a security guard shot and apparently already dead, according to the PM.

Reports began to surface on social media around 6pm, when people who said they were inside the stores reported the shooting. “Bro, we’re locked inside the store. A shooting here inside the Village Mall”, wrote one user on the social network.

The Village Mall is part of the Multiplan network, which BH Shopping, in Belo Horizonte, is part of. In May of this year, a jewelry store in BH Shopping was also the target of a robbery .

The Village Mall is a luxury mall located on Avenida das Américas, one of the busiest in the city. The place, opened in December 2012, has more than 90 stores, including international brands and big names in national retail. (With Folhapress)

This article is being updated.