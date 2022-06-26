Security guard killed at VillageMall stopped going to grandson’s birthday to earn R$180 for service at the mall | Rio de Janeiro



Security guard Jorge Luiz Antunes, who died after a robbery at a jewelry store at the VillageMall mall, was working as a freelancer. Personal archive

Rio – Security guard Jorge Luiz Antunes, 49, who died after a robbery at a jewelry store at the VillageMall mall, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, stopped going to his six-year-old grandson’s birthday to work this Saturday (26). ). Unemployed for five years, he had been freelancing at the mall for about a year and a half. For the shift, Antunes would receive R$180. During the action of the thieves in the mall, customers reported hearing dozens of shots, running and closed stores. At least 12 armed criminals participated in the robbery. A couple with a child and an employee were used as hostages.

A resident of Nova Iguaçu, the dead security guard left his wife, four children and grandchildren. This Sunday (26), family members went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), in the Center, to recognize the victim’s body. “It was cowardly. They shot him in the face, he put his hands in front of him to defend himself. He was the head of the family. My aunt worked as a general services assistant and lost her job a month ago. renovation of their house. The material is bought and the bricklayer would go there today. Working at the mall was his bread and butter”, said Kênia Cristina Antunes, 29, the security guard’s niece.

According to Kênia, the family was going to the birthday party when a cousin called saying that something serious had happened to their uncle. A mall security guard went to the home of Antunes’ relatives, said that there had been a robbery at the place and that he had been shot and died. “This man ordered us to go to the IML, but the body was not there. Then we went to the mall and everything had already been dismantled and the floor was even cleaned. My uncle’s documents disappeared, they said that the robbers took it. A man and a woman military police came to us and said they would assist the family, but so far no one has come.” A Flamenguist, Antunes was very close to his family. Before acting as security, he worked unloading trucks. His children are adults and two of them also provide security services at the mall.

“With his death, each of us lost a piece. Their wife and children are devastated. They didn’t even have the strength to identify the body at the IML.”

Antunes’ brother died two months ago of leptospirosis

Ana Maria, Antunes’ sister, was very emotional at the IML this morning. She remembers that two months ago another brother of theirs died of leptospirosis: “He was family, father. He was going to be 50 years old on October 3rd. He was the godfather of my 32-year-old son. He was our love. We are five brothers, he was one of the last. died of leptospirosis. He was working honestly and supporting his family.”

According to witnesses, the crime took place around 6 pm. There were gunfire, rushing and panic in the mall. Agents from the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), the Capital Homicide Police Station and the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) went to the scene.

According to the Civil Police, at least 12 armed criminals participated in the robbery. After taking the jewelry, the criminals took a couple with a child and an employee hostage. After a while with the two, they dropped them and ran away. On the way out of the mall, the criminals killed Antunes, who was acting as a plainclothes security guard.

In a statement, the shopping center where the crime took place released a new position on Sunday: “VillageMall deeply regrets the loss of an employee’s life on Saturday night (25th) as a result of a robbery at one of our stores. authorities and trusting the police to resolve this sad event”. The mall will open normally this Sunday, stores from 14:00 to 20:00 and the restaurant from 12:00 to 22:00.

