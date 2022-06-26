See 5 AliExpress electronics with prices over 50% off

Until next Sunday (26) AliExpress is offering several electronic products – from different categories – with discounts of more than 50% off. However, as it is a promotional action, the conditions can be changed at any time, depending on the items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

Check out the electronics deals!

512 GB SSD

Manufactured by Lenovo, the SSD in the SATA 3.0 standard has a read speed of 510 Mbps and a write speed of 450 Mbps. In addition to being durable, it is cooler, quieter and with lower energy consumption. Promotionally, the product lowered the price by 54%.

Click here to learn more about the product!

Boya microphone

This compact microphone is designed to be used in both DSLR cameras and smartphones. In addition to the cables, it comes with a windshield and a carrying bag. For new AliExpress users, the product is 51% off.

Click here to learn more about the product!

muscle massager

With 99 levels of massage, the gadget stimulates blood circulation, reducing muscle tension and pain, especially for those who practice gym and other impact sports. On offer, the price dropped by 50%.

Click here to learn more about the product!

Wireless headphones

Indicated for practitioners of outdoor sports, the product is priced at 57% off. It comes with waterproof technology, bluetooth 5.0 support and a battery case that allows you to charge up to 5 times the headphones.

Click here to learn more about the product!

cell phone stabilizer

Designed to be portable, this smartphone gimbal works in three axes, has a battery for up to 17 hours of use and buttons that make it easy to take pictures and record videos. Promotionally, the price dropped 54%.

Click here to learn more about the product!