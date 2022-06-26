See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Preparing meals at home — or at least most of them — offers a number of health benefits and even weight loss. If you already do this, keep going; if you haven’t started yet, it’s time to get your hands dirty to take better care of food.

From a health point of view, as explained in a VivaBem report, cooking helps to control the consumption of products such as oil, salt, flour and sugar and to reduce the intake of ready-to-eat seasonings and processed foods, full of chemical additives.

Consequently, by cooking more you make your menu full of natural foods — meats, eggs, vegetables, legumes. This, according to nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for the Menus for Weight Loss, is one of the main secrets to losing weight without starving yourself, having to keep counting calories or following very restrictive diets.

