See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Preparing meals at home — or at least most of them — offers a number of health benefits and even weight loss. If you already do this, keep going; if you haven’t started yet, it’s time to get your hands dirty to take better care of food.
From a health point of view, as explained in a VivaBem report, cooking helps to control the consumption of products such as oil, salt, flour and sugar and to reduce the intake of ready-to-eat seasonings and processed foods, full of chemical additives.
Consequently, by cooking more you make your menu full of natural foods — meats, eggs, vegetables, legumes. This, according to nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for the Menus for Weight Loss, is one of the main secrets to losing weight without starving yourself, having to keep counting calories or following very restrictive diets.
Organization is essential to having time to prepare your meals. That’s why in the program Live well you can see today the five menus for the next week and receive the shopping list with all the ingredients that you will use in the week (who is not UOL subscriber can only see the Monday menu, subscribe to UOL here).
On Saturday and Sunday, repeat your favorite meals of the week—Wednesday breakfast, Friday lunch, etc.
As the proposal is to lose weight while eating what you like, you can eat something off the menu for one meal a week (it’s just one meal, not the whole day, ok?). The suggestion is to leave it to do this on Saturday or Sunday, when we have more social events. Just don’t overdo it. “Eat until you feel full, not to feel sick”, guides Machado.
If you’re just arriving and want to start the program at week 1, you can find the menus from the previous weeks here — but it’s okay to start the diet at week 8 or even mix this week’s menus with the ones from the previous ones.
Foods on the menu that do not have an indicated amount can be consumed freely, as they are natural, nutritious products that guarantee satiety —Machado explains here how this is important to lose weight. If you don’t like a certain food, you can eat another from the same group (change fish for chicken; broccoli for cauliflower or zucchini; strawberry for melon; potato for cassava, etc.) or opt for any other meal from the week.
Use vinegar, lemon, herbs, onion, garlic, pepper and salt to taste to season vegetables (raw and cooked), meats and fish.
If you have questions about the menus, send an email to [email protected], the UOL and nutritionist Victor Machado are ready to answer your question.
Subscriber UOL You can receive notice about the publication of weekly menus and food tips directly in your email, just subscribe to VivaBem’s newsletter.
Recipe of the week
This recipe is on Thursday’s menu, but you can also include it in any other lunch or dinner of the week, in place of legumes like beans and chickpeas.
Lentil of Prosperity
Easy difficulty
8 servings
45 min
see full recipe
Shopping list
This list is based on the average food consumption of a person looking to lose weight. The ideal is to check all the menus before going shopping and make adjustments according to your preference. Example: we recommend that you buy 1 eggplant and 1 zucchini, but if you don’t like eggplant, buy 2 zucchinis or other vegetable of your choice (chayote, peppers, green beans).
Avoid waste! If at the end of the week there’s food left in your fridge, you can repeat the meals they enter the following week or adapt the next week’s menu to include these products, as long as you make changes within the same group.
FRUITS
(You can exchange for fruits of your choice)
- 2 plantains
- 1 box of strawberries
- 2 bananas (or another one of your choice)
- 1 small avocado
- 3 bunches of grapes
- 2 apples
- 1 slice of watermelon
- 1 orange
- 1 small papaya
- 1 part coconut flakes
VEGETABLES, VEGETABLES, TUBERS ETC.
(You can change the foods for vegetables of your choice, as long as they are from the same group)
- 4 tomatoes
- 1 head of lettuce
- 1 bunch of arugula or watercress
- 1 box of cherry tomatoes
- 2 carrots
- 1 beet
- 1 zucchini
- 1 eggplant
- 50 g of green beans
- 1 bunch broccoli or cauliflower
- 1 chayote
- 1/2 pumpkin
- 1/2 cabbage
- 1 bunch of cabbage
- 1 pepper
- 3 medium onions (for this week’s recipe)
- 200 g of cassava
- 6 English potatoes (to make mashed and escondidinho)
PROTEINS
- 1 dozen eggs
- 300 g of duck meat, rump, soft coxão or filet mignon (to make steak and strips)
- 300 g ground beef (for sautéing)
- 300 g chicken breast (to shred and to make escondidinho)
- 300g tilapia fillet or other fish of your choice
- 3 pieces of meat or chicken skewers
- 1 can of tuna
DAIRY
- 1 pot of ricotta cream
- 2 cups of plain, unsweetened yogurt
- 1 liter of milk (or plant-based drink)
- 1 package of curd cheese
- 1 white cheese
- 1 butter
- 1 package grated parmesan cheese
GRAINS, FLOUR AND OTHERS
(Make sure you don’t already have these items in your pantry before you buy them)
- 1 package of whole wheat pasta
- 1 packet of lentils (2 cups for this week’s recipe)
- 1 calabrese sausage (for the recipe of the week)
Products you’ll need this week, but have already purchased in previous weeks (only repurchase if they run out):
- olive oil
- bean
- brown rice
- grated coconut
- oat
- cashews
- mix of nuts (from Pará, almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc.)
- sizzle
- Sesame
- granola
- honey
- bitter chocolate
- cocoa powder
- whole grain bread
- wholemeal toast
- 100% fruit jelly
- flour for corn couscous
- flour for tapioca
- cinnamon powder
- peanut butter
Note: The shopping list does not contain ingredients that are used as a seasoning (onion, garlic, salt, pepper, parsley and other herbs); buy them as per your preference.