See which actress got the role of Elizangela in Travessia | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe Elizangela even compared mandatory vaccination to rape

As revealed exclusively by the column, Elizangela lost the opportunity to act in Travessia, a soap opera that will replace Pantanal in the second semester, for refusing to take the vaccine against Covid-19. And now the column tells you which actress got the role that would be the veteran.

Gloria Perez chose another professional who is a staple in her productions: Luci Pereira, who acted in A Força do Querer (2017), Salve Jorge (2012), Caminho das Índias (2009) and Amazônia (2007).

As the author decided to revive the couple Heloísa and Stênio, characters played by Giovanna Antonelli and Alexandre Nero in Salve Jorge, she chose to also bring back the diarist who worked in the couple’s home, Creusa, who was played by Luci ten years ago.

Elizangela lost the chance to return to work at Globo for refusing to take the vaccine against Covid-19. She received an invitation from Gloria Perez last year, when she was still developing the script for the soap opera, but the network cut her from the cast.

The actress is a staunch supporter of Jair Bolsonaro and his ideologies, and has already openly declared herself against the immunizations developed to combat Covid-19. To date, she has not taken any dose-factor that caused her to be hospitalized and intubated due to the disease in January of this year.

Since last year, Globo has been warning its employees that everyone must present their vaccination certificates to work at the station and informed that it will fire those who refuse to join the immunization program.

With this, Elizangela is prevented from acting in Globo’s soap operas as long as she continues to refuse to be vaccinated. She is the second actress who had been invited to Travessia and who lost the role for this reason. The Portuguese Maria Vieira, who would participate in the plot, was also dismissed and was revolted by the uninvitation.