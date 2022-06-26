see who will receive the billionaire value in August

Workers who have active or inactive accounts in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will receive the so-called “FGTS profit“. Caixa Econômica Federal has not yet announced the official date and figures, but they are believed to be around R$ 12 billion.

Workers who had a positive balance until December 31, 2021 will receive part of this amount. Although there is no specific date, the distribution of the FGTS profit must be carried out until the 31st of August – at the beginning of the 2nd semester.

FGTS income

Currently, the FGTS guarantees workers a return of 3% per year plus a variation in the Referential Rate (TR). Its form of profitability has been questioned over the years, mainly because the fund offers yields below inflation – with a few exceptions.

According to the finance professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in São Paulo, Fabio Gallo, even the savings account has better profitability than the Guarantee Fund currently.

“Apart from 2019 and 2020, until the Savings account earned from the FGTS income, as it pays 6.17% per year plus the TR variation”, said Gallo. “Obviously, there is no comparison with the fund, which is 3%. Even with this receipt of profit, it does not come close to the booklet”, he added. However, he does not recommend investing the fund’s money in variable income.

Withdrawal of FGTS profit: when will it be released?

Even with the forecast of depositing the FGTS profit until August 31, the holders of accounts in the fund will only be able to withdraw the money upon compliance with the FGTS withdrawal rules.

Among the most common modalities, we can mention: dismissal without just cause, retirement, serious illness, buying a home, birthday loot and, more recently, the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal.