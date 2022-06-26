Shooting leaves security dead at Village Mall, luxury shopping mall in Barra da Tijuca | Rio de Janeiro

A security guard died during an exchange of fire with robbers at the Village Mall, a luxury mall in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, this Saturday (25).
Police sources even spoke of two dead, but later corrected it to only one death in the shooting.
According to witnesses, the confrontation took place around 18:00, after an attempted robbery of a jewelry store in the shopping center. Agents from the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) and the Special Operations Battalion went to the scene.
An employee was even taken hostage in the criminals’ escape, but was later released. Twelve bandits took part in the action, armed with pistols and long-barreled weapons. According to some reports there were up to 30 shots inside and outside the mall.
The shooting caused panic and some shopkeepers closed their doors. On social media, patrons reported scenes of running around and said that some were trapped in stores.
“Big movement, heavy weaponry, lots of shooting and running,” wrote one Twitter user who claimed to be at the scene.
“The Village Mall is the last place in RJ I would expect a shooting. It’s ugly,” commented another.
VillageMall is a luxury mall located in Barra da Tijuca. The place, opened in December 2012, has more than 90 stores, including international brands and big names in national retail. The architectural design includes glass and natural lighting, as well as large columns.
