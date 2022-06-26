Simone Tebet’s advisor tries to change Wikipedia and hide controversies

An advisor to Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022, was blocked on Wikipedia after changing entries on the congresswoman’s page on the platform and omitting passages considered controversial involving human and indigenous rights. The reason for the expulsion? Conflict of interest.

Raquel de Carvalho Madeira tried to exclude from Wikipedia last month that one of the main projects defended by Simone Tebet in the Senate deals with the suspension of the demarcation of indigenous lands and provides for the payment of compensation to farmers.

In addition, the official omitted the information that Eduardo Rocha is the husband of the parliamentarian. Current secretary of government of Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB), governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, Rocha was one of the active names in the parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI), in the Legislative Assembly of the state, to investigate the Indigenous Missionary Council (Cimi), an institution linked to the Catholic Church considered one of the greatest defenders of indigenous peoples in Brazil.

This information is based on reports from sites considered reliable by the platform.

Wikipedia is the world’s largest collaborative online encyclopedia. In May of this year alone, Simone Tebet’s page on the platform was viewed more than 50,000 times, according to data obtained by the metropolises.

In an addendum to the changes, the advisor stated, in the text, that the parliamentarian “proposed a project to try to reduce conflicts in the countryside, with the objective of pacifying the historical problem due to the presence of non-Indians in indigenous lands”.

“She highlighted the difficult situation on both sides. Landowners in good faith, holders of dominion titles, felt harmed by the State, which subtracted the legal validity of such titles issued as a guarantee of their occupation, when carrying out the demarcation of indigenous lands. On the other hand, the Indians had the right to occupy the land, granted by the Constitution”, wrote Raquel.

“Both groups were victimized by the long historical process, with constant tension in the countryside and situations of extreme violence. In order to seek a solution in these conflagrated areas, the senator suggested that the Union, instead of indemnifying these good-faith rural producers through court orders, pay such an amount calculated on the value of the bare land and improvements”, he added.

The changes were confirmed by Simone Tebet’s advice in a note to the metropolises.

“Since 2021, the senator’s office has been trying to update the profile and correct erroneous information recorded on Wikipedia, some of which are based on press vehicles whose articles, indeed, have a biased and negatively biased content. Nothing but to restore the truth of the facts, easily verified in the official documents of the Federal Senate”, she claimed.

“The senator will send a formal protest to the platform to correct this injustice – which, especially at this moment, can be used for electoral purposes and the dissemination of disinformation and fake news”, he added.

Wikipedia moderators blocked Raquel from the platform, considering that there is a conflict of interest in editing the text. Today, anyone can change the content of the pages, but you have to follow the rules.

After Raquel changed entries in the encyclopedia, editors resumed the original content on the senator’s page.

With the arrival of the elections, moderators have identified a series of advisors who try to manipulate entries and “clean up” the image of certain candidates, says Rodrigo Padula, one of the site’s administrators.

Weintraub case

Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub used the structure of the Ministry of Education (MEC) to change entries on his Wikipedia page.

As revealed by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, Weintraub asked, in 2019, that his biography be deleted on the platform. The former minister also used the advice of the federal ministry to edit information classified by him as “mistaken”.

Weintraub’s page on the platform says that, shortly after he took office at the MEC, “a ‘cut’ (term used by the Brazilian media) of 30% in resources destined for the discretionary expenses of some federal universities was announced.

The biography also mentions controversial phrases and situations from Weintraub, with issues related to drugs at universities, grammatical errors, school transcripts and offenses.