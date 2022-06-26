Singer is shot dead by her 79-year-old husband inside a restaurant













Mexican singer Yrma Lydya, 21, was shot dead by her husband, identified as Jesús Hernández Alcoer, 79, inside a restaurant in Mexico City on Thursday (23). The information is from the g1 portal.

Security officials in the country reported that he shot the artist three times and was arrested by the police with another woman shortly after the crime.

The shots were fired after an argument, according to witnesses. Before she was killed, Yrma wrote a few words at random on a paper tablecloth. Among the written terms were “blood problems, defect, diabetes and rogue” in addition to the drawing of circles and other figures.

The accused even tried to bribe police officers to let him escape along with one of the security guards, but the two were arrested.

Yrma released her first album “God’s Gift” in 2015. Two years later, she recorded “Talking” and, in 2019, she debuted “Eternamente”.









