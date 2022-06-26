Solar energy generation should lower electricity bills by 5.6% by 2031 – News

O çresurgence of solar energy generation in Brazil will improve the efficiency of the electricity sector over the next 10 years, with lower costs, a reduction in losses in transmission lines and distribution networks, and a reduction in the frequency of triggering the red flag in electricity tariffs. The benefits should exceed BRL 86.2 billion and lower Brazilians’ electricity bills by 5.6% by 2031.

This is the result of the study “Contributions of own generation of solar energy in reducing the electricity bill of all Brazilians”, presented this Tuesday (21). It was carried out by the specialized consultancy Volt Robotics, at the request of ABSolar (Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association).

Distributed generation is electrical energy produced at or near the place of consumption, such as that captured by panels installed on roofs, backyards, facades and small plots of land.





Today, the generation distributed in Brazil totals 11 GW (gigawatts) of installed power, and the projections are that it will reach 37.2 GW in 2031, according to information from PDE 2031 (Decennial Energy Expansion Plan 2031), authored by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and EPE (Energy Research Company, linked to the ministry).

As a result, the frequency of triggering the red flag in consumers’ electricity tariffs should be reduced by about 60%. If there is a new water crisis, like the ones that occurred in the country in 2001, 2014 and 2021, the application of flags with more expensive tariffs could decrease by 17 percentage points.

Created by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), this scheme signals the real cost of the energy generated, making the electricity bill more expensive when it doesn’t rain enough for the country’s hydroelectric plants to produce energy.





The tariff flags, in green, yellow or red, indicate whether the energy will cost more or less, depending on the generation conditions: the green flag does not imply additions to the bill, as it indicates favorable conditions for energy generation; the yellow one warns of less favorable conditions, with an increase of R$ 2,989 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed in the month; the red flag – level 1, activated when there are more costly generation conditions, establishes that the tariff is increased by R$ 6.50 for every 100 kWh consumed; and the red flag – level 2, indicates even more costly generation conditions, with an increase of R$ 9,795 in the tariff for each kWh consumed. You new values ​​were announced by Aneel this tuesday.

Between September 2021 and the beginning of April this year, the water scarcity flag was in effect, with a rate of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed, due to the crisis that affected the level of the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants. The extra amount is used to cover the generation, transmission and distribution of energy during the dry period, when the thermoelectric plants need to be activated.





Economy

In addition to influencing the activation of tariff flags in the future, the study indicates that the growth of own generation of solar energy will impact the cost of electric energy in the country: a reduction of R$ 34 billion in costs passed on to consumers is expected, which will provide a 2.2% reduction in electricity tariffs over the next decade.

Sector charges, which are included in the composition of the electricity bill, will be reduced by R$ 11.5 billion by 2031, lowering electricity tariffs by 0.8%. Another benefit is the reduction of the financial risk on the variation of fuel prices, with a drop of R$ 24.2 billion and 1.5% less in the tariffs charged to the population.

The study also presents projections related to lower electrical loss in transmission lines and distribution networks, and to relief on demand at peak hours of the Brazilian electrical system, between 10 am and 4 pm. In the case of losses, the savings could reach R$ 8.2 billion in ten years, a drop of 0.5% in tariffs, while at the peak the calculated reduction is R$ 1.6 billion.





There are also benefits related to the drop in prices in the electricity submarkets of the Northeast and Southeast, estimated at R$ 8.5 billion by 2031, and the projection of a reduction in the emission of greenhouse gases, an average of 67 million tons of CO2 over the same period.

The data collected by the consultancy Volt Robotics focused on the calculation of the so-called “systemic benefits to the electricity sector” and do not include socioeconomic and environmental gains.

“We work to ensure that our own generation of solar energy is treated in a fair and balanced way, as determined by the legal framework for the sector, Law No. 14,300/2022. We hope that its benefits are correctly identified and incorporated into the guidelines to be made official by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council), through a resolution to be published later this year”, explains Rodrigo Sauaia, executive president of ABSolar.



