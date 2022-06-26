When it comes to the benefits of pears, one of the most cited is their low calorie content, which is approximately 60 kcal. However, this sweet, mild-tasting fruit has more perks than that. That is why today we are going to discuss the main benefits that can be obtained from this fruit. Check it out now!

Read more: See the 4 best fruits for those with diabetes

Some of the top health benefits of pears

The properties contained in the pear are beneficial to strengthen our body’s defense cells and our immune system.

Another benefit is blood glucose control, which is due to the presence of pectin, a type of soluble fiber found in abundance in fruits. Because it is considered a low glycemic index fruit, it is indicated for people with diabetes.

Improves gut health

Its fibers also improve intestinal function, promoting the formation of stools more easily and preventing constipation.

Because it contains flavonoids, in addition to vitamins A, C and K and chlorogenic acid, and as pear peels contain bioactive compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, this fruit helps protect against free radicals that cause inflammation. In addition, it also prevents premature aging.

So, including this fruit in your diet is a big bonus for your body. So, if you are wondering about these advantages, you will be pleased to know that this fruit also prevents premature aging.

Include pears in your diet

It can be said that any fruit in the diet is an excellent ally, but for weight loss, pear is a great choice. See below its benefits to ensure a healthy weight loss rich in nutrients.

Low in calories: it is a great suggestion for those who maintain a weight loss strategy, since 100g of this fruit has approximately 60kcal;

it is a great suggestion for those who maintain a weight loss strategy, since 100g of this fruit has approximately 60kcal; Fiber source: provides an average of 10% of your daily fiber requirement per unit. Eating fiber helps control cholesterol and blood sugar levels (preventing sugar from turning into fat in cells);

provides an average of 10% of your daily fiber requirement per unit. Eating fiber helps control cholesterol and blood sugar levels (preventing sugar from turning into fat in cells); More mood and energy: the pear also has carbohydrates and contributes to the supply of energy for daily activities and for the practice of physical activities;

the pear also has carbohydrates and contributes to the supply of energy for daily activities and for the practice of physical activities; Potassium source: This nutrient present in pear helps to improve muscle and heart health.

That said, pear is a low-calorie option that provides satiety (another power derived from the presence of fiber) and can be consumed before and after training, as it provides energy and muscle benefits.