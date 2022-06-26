Stage collapses during show at Festa Junina in BA

The stage of a June festival held in the city of Ipirá (BA) collapsed during a band’s concert last night. The moment of the accident was recorded on video and shared on social media.

In the images, it is possible to see the band of singer Ronny Peruano playing and the vocalist dancing with digital influencer Darley Felipe. In a few seconds, the center of the stage gives way and part of the band falls.

Even the band’s drums fall into the open gap during the show.

On social media, the influencer said that the situation caused commotion among those present at the scene, but clarified that no one had serious injuries. “Today we laugh, but at the time it was terrible, it was a scare, people,” he said.

The singer Ronny Peruano also published a video of clarification on the networks. He said he injured his leg at the time of the fall, but was able to continue the planned performances on the day.

“It was a very embarrassing situation, really, but thank God no one had anything serious,” he said. He lamented the amount of “memes” with the situation that were published on social networks.

O UOL contacted the organization of Forró da Lua, the party at which the incident was recorded, in search of more information about the reason for the collapse of the stage, but has not received a response so far. In a comment on social media, the organization’s profile stated that no one was injured and “everything is in compliance”.