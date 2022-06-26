Stage collapses with band during show at Festa Junina in Bahia

A stage collapsed during a band’s concert at Forró da Lua, in Ipirá, on Friday night (24). At the time of the accident, singer Ronny Peruano was dancing with a dancer in the center of the stage. Other musicians from the band were still in the structure.

The party at which the incident took place is private. The organization reported that the accident happened, but everyone is fine and there were no injuries.

Despite this, singer Ronny Peruano said on Instagram that he had a leg injury, but not serious. He recorded a series of stories commenting on the fact.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it





“Thanks to everyone who is sending a message, everyone is worried about what happened yesterday in the city of Ipirá. When my friend Darley went up on stage (…) He goes up for us to play that good joke, and the stage ended up falling apart with us. It was a very embarrassing situation, really. I ended up hurting my leg a little, but thank God no one was serious”, says the singer.

He followed, bemoaning the people who make fun of the episode. “I really appreciate your support. Unfortunately, there are people who make memes, make fun of these things. Once again, thank you for everyone’s concern. I want to make it very clear that everything is fine, thank God”, he concluded, who after Ipirá still performed in Irará.

Darley Felipe, who was dancing with Ronny at the time of the accident, shared the scene on social media. “And I went on stage to dance and the stage opened lol”, she wrote. “Rise to live”.

“Passing by to let you know that I’m fine, Ronny Peruana and the whole band are fine, thank God. It was a big scare, but I’m fine,” he posted in a statement. “Today we laughed, but at the time it was terrible, a fright… The stage opened with us. And I landed on my feet, Ronny still landed sitting down. a hole. A glass behind me broke, I just saw the mess… The only reaction I had was to support myself and climb”, he said in a sequence of videos. He said the situation was “boring at the time”, but later he was reassured that everyone was ok.

From the Post Office to the Northeast Network

LISTEN TO PODCAST FLIGHT 168 BACKSTAGE

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags