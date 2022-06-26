Stage with famous influencer plummets during Festa Junina: “Livramento de Deus”

At June parties are by Brazil and there’s nothing that Brazilians like more than cold weather, bonfires, forró and typical Northeastern foods. These elements are the perfect components for the arraiás and have an influencer earning a lot of money with celebrations across the four corners of the country.

This Friday (25), the influencer Darley Felipe was invited to attend a Festa Junina, in Ipirá, Salvador, and while he was dancing a forró with the presenter on the stage, the structure gave way and all the professionals went to the ground. The moment was captured by the audience and the video went viral on TikTok.

According to the event organizer, no one was injured. Band members also fell from the structure and in the content you can see that not even the instruments got rid of the impact. “The stage ended up collapsing with us and it was a very embarrassing situation. I ended up hurting my leg a little, but nothing serious. God is wonderful, the release of God It was really big,” he said.

“Guys, did I fall off the stage or did the stage fall on top of me? I woke up now and didn’t understand anything. It was horrible, a scare, but now we laugh”, he said good-naturedly. The moment took place during a private party known as “Forró da Lua”, which takes place annually.