Starting salary exceeds inflation in only 8 of 140 professions, says study

Few professions have managed to gain from the double digit inflation at the time of hiring with a formal contract. Only eight of a group of 140 occupations had an increase in the average salary for admission in the last 12 months until April above the inflation of 12.5%, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of IBGE. And most of these eight occupations valued in hiring by private sector companies are linked to the demands of the population and companies that gained strength with the pandemic.

The highlight of this ranking was the clinical doctor. With an average salary for admission in 12 months through April of R$ 10,502.03, this professional had a real gain (discounting inflation) of 40.8% in the period, according to a survey based on official data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) of Ministry of Labour by the chief economist of National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Fabio Bentes.

In the vice-leadership comes the industry production input and output controller, with an increase of 9.8% in the average starting salary; followed by the stockist (7.7%), high school teacher in early childhood education (6.1%), information systems programmer (3.3%), middle school teacher (2.1%), mobile worker in agriculture (2.1%) and buyer (0.1%). These gains refer only to the average admission salary and do not mean that professionals who are already employed in the private sector have had the same percentage of income readjustment.

To reach these results, the economist chose 140 professions with the highest volume of hires. Together, they accounted for 72% of occupation in the formal job market in the period.

In the average of all occupations listed on Caged – more than 2,600 –, the real loss of the average admission salary last April was 8.7% compared to the same month of 2021. This reveals the weakening of the income that it has. predominated in the job market, despite the resumption of job openings.

“We had most of the professions generating vacancies, but from the point of view of admission remuneration, very few are managing to overcome this inflation bar, which is around 12%”, says Bentes.

In the case of the clinical doctor, the economist notes that the context of the pandemic has increased the demand for qualified health services. And, even with the advance of inflation, this movement has not slowed down. “Those who lose their income spend less on leisure, but hardly give up the health service.”

the president of Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), Cesar Fernandes, says that the pandemic has brought health to the center of the public interest discussion. He evaluates this increase in admission salaries, pointed out by the study, as a recomposition of salary losses that had been accumulating over time. “I do not think that this current value is high and I believe that it still needs to be improved due to the complexity of the function performed.”

the director of São Paulo Physicians Union, Augusto Ribeiro, says that valuing professionals makes sense in the context of a pandemic and of attracting doctors to cities in the interior of the country, where there is a lack of professionals. “However, I have doubts whether this number actually reflects the reality of clinical physicians, because only a small portion of them are CLT workers (work with a formal contract), most of the category acts as a legal entity.” In any case, with the slowing of the pandemic, due to the advance of vaccination, the director of the union does not believe that this real appreciation of admission salaries is a trend.

Now the president of Brazilian Society of Internal Medicine, Antonio Carlos Lopes, disputes the results and says that they do not correspond to the reality of clinical physicians. According to him, the professionals did not have gains above inflation. “The clinician is exploited and he doesn’t earn that per month at all, unless he has several jobs.”

digitization

The appreciation above inflation of the admission salary for seven of the eight occupations identified by the study is a reflection of the greater demand by families and companies that was triggered by the pandemic. With children at home for a long time, families, for example, saw the importance of school and early childhood teachers gained relevance.

Furthermore, the digitization of the economy brought about by Covid-19 accelerated the demand from companies, which was already intense, for professionals in Information Technology (IT). On the other hand, the rampant increase in inflation made companies more attentive to costs, admitting stockists, entry and exit controllers and more qualified buyers to try to recover, even partially, the profit margins compressed by inflation.

“The only occupation with an appreciation of the starting salary that escaped the effects of the pandemic was that of a worker in agriculture”, emphasizes Bentes. In this case, he believes that the result reflects the good performance that agribusiness has been having.

Recruitment

In the last month, the network Hirotain the supermarket sector, for example, had to pay between 20% and 30% more than it intended to hire buyers. Celso Kayo, commercial general manager, says that in the past, a buyer was basically shopping. But with the digitalization of retail accelerated by the pandemic, this professional started to have other skills.

The buyer today needs to know how to buy for the e-commerce, the app store, the mini-market, the Express store, the supermarket, in addition to managing categories of different products. That is, you have to understand a little bit of everything. “We give more assignments to the buyer and, in exchange, we need to benefit him with a better salary, otherwise no one with this profile appears”, explains Kayo.

Due to these changes, the recruitment of professionals for the Information Technology (IT) area, which was already in high demand before the pandemic, has also intensified. Darcilia Feitosa Bezerra, recruitment and selection coordinator at the Luandre employment agency, says that the market is very hot for IT professionals. They are constantly approached by headhunters because companies have invested in compensation to attract them, she explains.

“Today, IT professionals can give themselves the right to choose where to work”, says the executive. As IT has become a strategic pillar for companies, the demand for these professionals is not restricted to certain segments, but is widespread throughout the economy, she explains.