Station: Driver flips vehicle after falling and hole in RS-475, in Santa Lucia

Yadunandan Singh 17 hours ago

Around 5 pm this Saturday (25), the driver of a Ford / Focus Silver, lost control of the vehicle and ended up flipping over after falling into a hole on the RS-475, at the Santa Lucia interchange, in Estação.

The Getúlio Vargas Fire Department was called, but when it arrived at the scene, the driver had already been rescued. According to information from a driver who was passing by, the driver, who would be a resident of Sertão, had already been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Military Brigade followed the event until the arrival of the PRE.

Photos: Diego Camargo/Portal Tchê

