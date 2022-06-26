STJ determines that TCU continues to investigate Dallagnol and prosecutors for the daily car wash in Lava Jato

The investigation had been suspended by the Federal Court of Curitiba. The TCU investigates the payment of R$ 2.2 million in daily rates to Dallagnol and other Lava Jato attorneys.




