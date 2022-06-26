STJ determines that TCU continues to investigate Dallagnol and prosecutors for the daily car wash in Lava Jato

The investigation had been suspended by the Federal Court of Curitiba. The TCU investigates the payment of R$ 2.2 million in daily rates to Dallagnol and other Lava Jato attorneys.

247 – The Minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Humberto Martins, according to Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, overturned a decision by the Federal Court of Curitiba and ordered the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) to resume investigations against former prosecutor Deltan. Dallagnol (Podemos) and four other colleagues who worked under his coordination in Lava Jato.

The TCU is investigating the payment of per diems to Dallagnol and other prosecutors, which together amount to R$ 2.2 million.

In April, in a unanimous decision, the TCU held Dallagnol and former Attorney General Rodrigo Janot responsible for the payment of the daily rates. At the time, the Public Prosecutor’s Office together with the TCU understood that task force prosecutors could have used more economical options for per diems and tickets. Instead of being transferred to Curitiba, prosecutors were helped to work in the capital, as if they were in a transitory situation.

