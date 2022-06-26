STJ overturns decision and releases R$ 2.8 million lawsuit against Dallagnol

In the decision, the minister argues that the suspension of the procedure, determined by the Federal Court of Paraná, harms the autonomy of the TCU.

“The principles of efficiency, morality and administrative economy impose the freedom of inspection action of the Court of Auditors, whose institutional activity, in the end, interests and benefits the whole society, which calls for a probative application of public resources”, writes Martins .

The investigation was opened in July 2020, after representations by parliamentarians and the Public Ministry before the TCU. In August 2021, the minister of TCU Bruno Dantas, when dispatching the process, determined the calculation of the difference in costs with daily rates and tickets compared to what would be spent if the Curitiba servers were removed.

In the process, the TCU concluded that members of the task force should return R$ 2.8 million paid in per diems and tickets, and blamed Dallagnol, the group’s coordinator. The now ex-prosecutor, pre-candidate for federal deputy in Paraná, however, filed a lawsuit, alleging that he could not be held directly responsible in the taking of accounts, as he did not act as an expense coordinator in the Public Ministry nor decided on the structure of the operation.

Also this Saturday, the minister reporting the case at the Court of Auditors, Bruno Dantas, resumed the process and sent an order asking for "the maximum possible brevity" for the resumption of the process, "in view of the risk of prescription". Also in the document, the minister determines the return of the remaining period for Dallagnol to present his defense.

Investigation interrupted

Earlier this month, the Federal Court suspended the investigation of the TCU. For Augusto César Pansini, substitute judge of the 6th Federal Court of Curitiba and responsible for the decision, there was illegality in the process against Dallagnol, since the former prosecutor was not the task force’s expense advisor.

“The conception of the working model of a task force, especially the way in which the expenses will be paid, is beyond the attributions of a prosecutor of the Republic of first instance”, argued Gonçalves.

Furthermore, in the decision, he criticizes Dantas. According to the judge, the ex-prosecutor did not “design the model for paying colleagues’ daily allowances and tickets”.

