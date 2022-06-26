STJ reactivates TCU investigation against Deltan and Lava Jato – 06/25/2022 – Power

The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) overturned this Saturday (25) the decision of the Justice of Paraná that had suspended an investigation by the Federal Court of Auditors on expenses of the Lava Jato task force, commanded by the then Attorney of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol.

In the decision, the president of the STJ, Minister Humberto Martins, states that the suspension represented an “injury to public order” for, in his view, having obstructed the auditing activities of the Court of Auditors without plausible reason.

“It should be made clear that the damage to public order is characterized to the extent that the contested court decision, without an unequivocal demonstration of illegality, impeded the process and full autonomous and independent operation of the auditing performance of the Federal Court of Auditors, (. ..) [que] is legitimately carrying out the investigation of any irregularity in the administrative management of Operação Lava Jato in relation to the financial costs of institutional and daily travel of members of the Federal Public Ministry, members of said task force”, wrote Martins.

The former prosecutor, who left the Public Ministry and intends to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for Podemos, has always denied irregularities in the conduct of Lava Jato.

The Federal Court of Auditors agreed, in a unanimous decision taken in April, that there was damage to the public purse in the payment of per diems and travel by prosecutors from Operation Lava Jato when they worked in the task force that investigated deviations at Petrobras.

The court was investigating the fact that prosecutors who worked in Curitiba received daily allowances as if they lived in another city and worked in the capital of Paraná only temporarily — when, in fact, they settled in the city, spending most of their time working there.

The Public Ministry with the court understood that the model used did not represent the lowest possible cost. According to the auditors, the damage to the treasury was R$ 2.2 million.

Minister Bruno Dantas, rapporteur for the special accounting, had reported, in November last year, that there was damage to the treasury and violation of the principle of impersonality, with the adoption of a “beneficial and profitable” model for the members of the task force. .

Deltan filed a lawsuit and managed to suspend the investigations earlier this month based on a decision by the Federal Court of Paraná. On Thursday (23) the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, in Paraná, upheld the lower court decision.

The Union then appealed to the STJ.

“It highlights the severe risk of a multiplier effect in similar situations, which will culminate in a risk to the achievement of the constitutional activities of the Federal Court of Auditors, especially in relation to the external control of public accounts”, wrote the president of the court in this Saturday’s decision.

In his report, Martins reports that the special accounting at the TCU, according to the Union, points to a reimbursement amount of R$ 2.8 million. In May Deltan had disclosed the information that his lawyers had received a notice of collection of R$ 2.8 million from the TCU.

Deltan says TCU promotes illegal and abusive procedure

In a statement, Deltan said he was surprised by “the agility of the appeal and decision” of the STJ, as well as its content.

He pointed out that the decisions of the first and second instances in his favor were taken by “technical judges with public examinations” and that the STJ did not comment on the merits of the matter.

Deltan also accused the TCU of promoting an illegal and abusive act and said that there are indications that weigh against the rapporteur’s exemption, stating that Dantas promotes political retaliation.

“The STJ’s decision did not touch on the merits of the case, in which there is already a judicial manifestation in the sense that the TCU procedure is illegal and abusive, and there are even indications of breach of impersonality (suspicion) of Minister Bruno Dantas, which characterizes retaliation. politician for his work in the Lava Jato operation by a minister who was at the pre-candidacy launch dinner for the

ex-president Lula.”

Wanted, Dantas stated that he only manifests himself on the case in the records. This Saturday, the TCU minister signed an order in which he reports the period of suspension of the procedure (from June 3 to 25) and determines the recomposition of the remaining period for the presentation of the defense.