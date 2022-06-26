Study reveals how to lose weight and not gain weight again; nutritionist comments







How to lose weight and not gain weight again Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Know how to lose weight and not gain weight again It is the wish of many people who are overweight. After all, few things are as frustrating as striving to eliminate excess body fat and, some time later, regain the lost pounds.

It is already known that, in order to lose weight and not gain weight again, the ideal is not to bet on very aggressive strategies, which cannot be sustained in the long term. Consistent weight loss depends much more on a healthy lifestyle.

However, a scientific work from the Polytechnic State University of California, in the United States, which was published in the Journal Of The Obesity Society, decided to go further and investigate in depth how to lose weight and not gain weight again. For this, the researchers gathered more than 6 thousand people who managed to lose more than 50 kg and maintained their weight stabilized for at least three years.

“One of the most impressive findings was how people who maintain weight loss described perseverance in the face of setbacks (so-called ‘escapes’ from the diet). They saw ‘adversity’ as part of their successful journey. Setbacks were not described as failures. They were seen as a temporary interruption in their path. Many of them described getting back on track at the next meal or the next day and measuring overall success based on long-term goals,” points out nutritionist Dr. Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

5 steps to lose weight and not gain weight again

As a result, the study managed to find the main attitudes and secrets that make people lose weight and not gain weight again. Check out:

1) Long term planning – “When we talk about the relationship between food calories and weight, about 8 thousand calories are equivalent to 1 kg. That is, we have our basal metabolism rate (how many calories the body spends to perform its vital functions). 2 thousand calories a day, she would only gain 1 kg in a day if she ate 10 thousand, which is highly unlikely. So, this overweight happens in the long term. Likewise, to lose 1 kg, that same person, if he went on a diet of 1,500 calories, it would take two weeks. Weight loss cannot be seen as a short and punctual process: it needs to be strategic and long-term”, explains Dr. Garcez.

2) Less is more – “If you want to lose weight, being too strict with every morsel that passes your lips can sabotage your goals – not to mention your self-esteem. One of the most common responses to food guilt is getting out of control. that they messed up and this can be a trigger for the lack of control: they think that if they already threw away today’s diet, they can eat even more. This can lead to consuming more calories than you would if you had just enjoyed eating something tasty without being so emotionally charged”, says the doctor. In short: did you eat a piece of cake? Savor it – and get back on the plane.

3) Don’t go hungry – “Foods with low energy density are those that have few calories per gram of food. So many fruits, vegetables, skimmed milk and yogurt, for example, are in this category. can represent the greater part of the dish, which should also contain proteins, good fats and complex carbohydrates (with more fibers). In this way, there is greater satiety”, advises the nutritionist.

4) Total control of what you eat – “Some studies have found that the more people monitor their weight loss efforts, the more weight they tend to lose consistently. We’ve seen this rise in digital health tools over the last decade and they provide a great way for people to access interventions to improve your health”, explains the doctor.

5) Focus on health – Respondents believe that the most important changes to stay motivated included reduced pain, increased confidence, a sense of well-being, improved physical conditioning and body image. “Dietary and lifestyle changes, adding physical exercise, are highly important for the prevention, treatment and control of metabolic diseases”, concludes Dr. Garcez.